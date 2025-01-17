Meet 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3 Cast
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Considering The Summer I Turned Pretty doesn’t have magic like The Vampire Diaries, treasure hunting like Outer Banks, or quests (at least, not the typical kind), the relationships and character arcs take center stage. That means the cast (and their relationships with one another) has to be believable AND you have to really care about what they’re going through. Good thing this cast is amazing!
Everyone from Lola Tung to Chris Briney is electric every time they're onscreen and I can't wait to see them all again oh so soon. After all, new episodes are coming to Prime Video this summer! Before we press play, here's the rundown of who's returning.
Here’s everyone in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast.
1. Lola Tung as Belly Conklin
Erika Doss/Prime Video
Lola Tung stars as Belly Conklin. See what she told us about returning as Belly for season 3!
2. Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher
Dana Hawley/Prime Video
We'll see Mean Girls star Chris Briney in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast as Conrad Fisher.
3. Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher
Erika Doss/Prime Video
Gavin Casalegno returns as Conrad's younger brother Jeremiah Fisher.
4. Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel
Prime Video
We'll see Rain Spencer again as Belly's best friend Taylor Jewel.
5. Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin
Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast also features Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin, Belly's older brother and Conrad's best friend. (And Taylor's new BF!)
6. Jackie Chung as Laurel Park
Prime Video
We're hoping to see Jackie Chung as Laurel Park again, Steven and Belly's kickbutt mom and author.
7. Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher
Dana Hawley/Prime Video
We'd also love to see Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher return for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 in flashbacks or as a voiceover when Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah read her letters!
8. Elsie Fisher as Skye
Prime Video
We don't know for sure if we'll Elsie Fisher as Skye again, so stay tuned!
But Kyra Sedgwick as Aunt Julia won't be a part of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast.
Prime Video
But sadly we won't see Kyra Sedgwick as Aunt Julia — even though she finally made amends with Laurel and made peace with Susannah's passing! "I'm not in season 3," she told People in June 2024. "No, no, no. Spoiler alert."
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast is totally stacked! Who are you most excited to see return for the new season? Let us know on Facebook and check out The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Will Have 3 Extra Episodes — & Jenny Han's Update Is SO Exciting for more info before the new episodes drop this summer.
