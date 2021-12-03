What Netflix Show You Should Binge On Your Holiday Break, According to Myers-Briggs
Finally getting time off during your holiday break is the perfect time to relax and catch up on your favorite Netflix series. From heartfelt comedies to dramas that keep us on the edge of our seats, there's just something magical about falling in love with a cast of characters and getting lost in a story. If you're looking for something new to start this December, watch the Netflix original that matches your Myers-Briggs personality type, then go back and watch the rest!
ISTJ — "Ginny & Georgia"
15-year-old Ginny moves to New England with her mom Georgia and her brother Austin after the death of her stepfather. The fact that she often feels like the most mature person in her family frustrates her, but as Ginny navigates love, friendship, and life as a teenager, she realizes there might be more to her mother, and her stepfather's death, then meets the eye. The strong mother-daughter bond in this show will appeal to ISTJs' loyalty and dedication to family.
ISTP — "The Queen's Gambit"
As Beth falls in love with playing chess, she also develops an addiction to the daily tranquilizer pills given out by her orphanage. Her success in the game and her addiction intertwine as she becomes one of the most famous players in the world. Independent ISTPs will love Beth's hands-on nature and her ferocity.
ISFJ — "Sweet Magnolias"
Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue have been friends since high school, and when they decide to open a spa in their town of Serenity, South Carolina, both their personal and love lives get very complicated. ISFJs, and their kind, responsible natures will fall in love with this warm-hearted Netflix series.
ISFP — "Virgin River"
Mel moves to Virgin River after she sees an ad looking for a midwife nurse practitioner. She thinks it will be the perfect fresh start until she realizes that living in a small town is not as drama-free as she hoped. Because ISFPs can be easy-going and sensitive, they'll resonate with the journey Mel goes on to find healing and make a home in Virgin River.
INFJ — "Anne With An E"
Siblings Mathew and Marilla think they've adopted a boy until they discover red-haired Anne instead. With a temper that matches her hair, Anne always seems to be getting into trouble, but her kindness, imagination, and loyalty quickly win the town over. INFJs will relate to Anne's complexity, creativity, and her love for all things beautiful.
INFP — "Bridgerton"
In a story that's a little bit Jane Austen, a little bit Gossip Girl, Daphne has one thing on her mind during her debut season: a suitor. When Daphne and the Duke fake a courtship to make her look desirable and him unavailable, they begin to develop real feelings. The idealistic and creative nature of INFPs will love this drama's colorful details and high stakes.
INTJ — "Never Have I Ever"
After dealing with her father's passing and being in a wheelchair for three months, Devi decides to change her social status. However her grief, Indian identity, and complicated relationships make it more difficult than she anticipated. INTJs are analytical, logical, and creative, which is why they'll relate to Devi's drive and passion.
INTP — "Shadow and Bone"
When Alina saves her friend Mal while inside the Fold (a physical darkness splitting her country in two), she accidentally releases a power she didn't know she possessed. Everyone quickly realizes she's the Sun Summoner they've been waiting for and Alina gets swept into a world of power, intrigue, and magic that will certainly appeal to INTPs.
ESTP — "Girlboss"
Sophia begins to flip clothing online after discovering a passion for fashion. When her business plans snag, she decides to start her own company, but realizes that being her own boss is harder than she thought. Sophia's outgoing nature and attention to detail will appeal to ESTPs who value the same things.
ESTJ — "The Chair"
Pembroke University appoints Ji-Yoon as the chair of the English department. As the first woman and woman of color in the position, she navigates love and parenting, while also realizing that the issues in the department run much deeper than she realized. ESTJs can be logical and assertive, and will relate to Ji-Yoon's take-charge nature.
ESFP — "Family Reunion"
The McKellans decide to move to Georgia from Seattle after attending their family reunion. While they expect life in a small town to be simpler, it leaves them feeling out of place instead. Spontaneous, outgoing ESFPs will love this heartfelt family sitcom.
ESFJ — "Emily In Paris"
Vibrant Emily becomes the American representative at a Parisian marketing firm in this fun, flirty show that can definitely be described as brain candy. Both Emily and ESFJs are outgoing and encourage others to be their best selves, making them the perfect match.
ENFP — "Julie and the Phantoms"
Julie hasn't played the piano since her mom's death, but with the help of a boy band that's been dead for 25 years (yes, you read that right), she rediscovers her passion for music. This Netflix series is so fun, creative, and oh-so heartfelt that ENFPs of all ages will love it. Plus it's got a great soundtrack.
ENFJ — "The Babysitter's Club"
Five best friends start a babysitting business in their Connecticut small town, and must deal with bullies, school, and crushes. Don't be fooled by the the fact that this show is about middle schoolers: The issues they face definitely speak to ones faced by people of all ages today and the girls are confident, social, and able to pick up on the needs of the people around them, just like ENFJs.
ENTJ — "Tiny Pretty Things"
When Cassie, the star dancer at a Chicago ballet school, is found dead, Neveah must take her place, but is unprepared for the cutthroat competition that awaits her there. The characters' focus on success is perfect for ENTJs and their no-nonsense, hardworking nature.
ENTP — "Stranger Things"
When Will goes missing from his Indiana small town, the search to find him uncovers a mysterious girl and a string of government experiments. The more Will's friends and family discover, the more they wonder why the authorities are so interested in his disappearance. ENTPs' innovation and idea-oriented nature will love this unique, creative Netflix series.
