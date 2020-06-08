25 Unique Gifts for the Grads in Your Life
The Class of 2020 missed out on some major milestones — prom, graduation (not to mention the after parties), and those carefree final months knowing you've got this year in the bag. They deserve *all* the gifts. Give the grads in your life something they'll actually use as they enter a new life phase, whether they're taking a gap year, heading off to virtual college or determined to find their dream job while stuck at home. Here are 25 unique gifts to send their way.
Dorm room decor with life lessons are a wise gift move.
Book of the Month $50 and upBook worms will get a selection of five new featured books each month.
Personalized Weekly Planner $29
Even if plans are on pause they can still get organized for a better year with this 54-week personalized planner with no fixed dates (so mid-year is fine!).
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $90
For those moving on to their own digs/dorm: their first coffee maker that's not their parents'.
The I Love Trader Joe's Cookbook $19
Up-level their cooking skills with a cookbook using their TJ favorites.
Homesick Candles $30
They may be sick of home right about now (!) but when they're ready to the leave the nest they'll need this state-proud soy candle.
Calhoun & Co. Good At Naps Woven Throw Blanket $108
College, a time when naps are totally a thing.
Apple Watch Series 5 $329
A smart grad needs a smartwatch if you're up for a splurge.
Things They Don't Teach You in School Game $20
Fun for game nights or game afternoons in the park!
Upgrade her backpack for a profesh life with this personalized tote in a slew of colorways.
Native Union Drop Marquetry Wireless Charging Pad $80
They'll never miss a (your) call or text with this silicone charging pad.
Polaroid Now Instant Camera $100
Instant memories in print FTW.
Apollo Tool Repair Hand Tool Set $18
Adulting doesn't have to be that hard when you have a handy tool kit.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $235
These noise-cancelling headphones, with Alexa voice control, will keep them focused on their studies and/or Netflix binges.
Upgrade their teen style to something a little more adult but still cheeky.
They can bring the outdoors in, even in winter, with these fun string lights for their room, dorm, first apartment.
Madewell x Karen Walker Helter Skelter Sunglasses $160
Her future's so bright...
Etsy Personalized Stationery $20
Gift personalized notecards for thank you letters and old-school letters home.
USB-powered dumpling slippers for cool weather college days.
Compass Necklace $39
Oh the places she'll go!
Etsy Personalized University Map $29 and up
Send them off with a personalized map of their college town for dorm or first apt walls.
A dorm room essential, personalized!
Custom Message Shortbread Cookies $36
Instead of a card congratulate them with a cookie!
These letters are a little time capsule + goal-setting exercise.
Prefer to DIY a gift? Check out our 40 Thoughtful DIY Graduation Gifts to Start Making NOW.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.