Beyoncé Leads 2025 Grammy Nominations — Making Her Most Nominated Artist In History
The Grammy nominations for 2025 are in, and all your faves are included! From Taylor Swift to Sabrina Carpenter, the pop girlies are all over the nominations list. And while we're so excited to celebrate our fave pop princesses, the queen just made history. Beyoncé is officially the most Grammy-nominated in history, further solidifying her as the reigning matriarch of the music industry. Here's everything to know about this groundbreaking new record — plus, every single Grammy nomination for 2025.
How many Grammy nominations does Beyoncé have?
As of November 8, 2024, Beyoncé officially has 99 Grammy nominations — the most of any artist EVER.
How many Grammy Awards has Beyoncé won?
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Beyoncé's won 32 Grammy Awardssince her music industry start in Destiny's Child.
A Complete List Of The 2025 Grammy Nominations
Record of the Year
- "Now And Then" – The Beatles
- "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Beyoncé
- "Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter
- "360" – Charli xcx
- "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish
- "Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar
- "Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan
- "Fortnight" – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Columbia Records
Album of the Year
- New Blue Sun – André 3000
- COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
- Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- BRAT – Charli xcx
- Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
- HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
- The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
- THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark
- Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
- "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- "Die With A Smile" – Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
- "Fortnight" – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
- "Good Luck, Babe!" – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
- "Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
- "Please Please Please" – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
- "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best New Artist
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- RAYE
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Alissia
- Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
- Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Jessi Alexander
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- RAYE
Best Pop Solo Performance
- "BODYGUARD" – Beyoncé
- "Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter
- "Apple" – Charli xcx
- "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" – Billie Eilish
- "Good Luck, Babe! "– Chappell Roan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- "Us" – Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift
- "LEVII’S JEAN" – Beyoncé feat. Post Malone
- "Guess" – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
- "The Boy Is Mine" – Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica
- "Die with a Smile" – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
- HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
- eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
- The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
- THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Performance
- "She’s Gone, Dance On" – Disclosure
- "Loved" – Four Tet
- "Leavemealone" – Fred Again.. & Baby Keem
- "Neverender" – Justice & Tame Impala
- "Witchy" – KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino
Best Dance Pop Recording
- "Make You Mine" – Madison Beer
- "Von Dutch" – Charli xcx
- "L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]" – Billie Eilish
- "Yes, and?" – Ariana Grande
- "Got Me Started" – Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- Brat – Charli xcx
- Three – Four Tet
- Hyperdrama – Justice
- TIMELESS – KAYTRANADA
- Telos – Zedd
Best Remixed Recording
- "Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix" – KAYTRANADA, remixer
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]" – David Guetta, remixer
- "Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)" – FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers
- "Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix" – Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers
- "Von Dutch" – A.G. Cook, remixer
Best Rock Performance
- "Now & Then" – The Beatles
- "Beautiful People (Stay High)" – The Black Keys
- "The American Dream Is Killing Me" – Green Day
- "Gift Horse" – IDLES
- "Dark Matter" – Pearl Jam
- "Broken Man" – St. Vincent
Best Metal Performance
- "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira!)" – Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le
- "Crown of Horns" – Judas Priest
- "Suffocate" – Knocked Loose feat. Poppy
- "Screaming Suicide" – Metallica
- "Cellar Door" – Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
- "Beautiful People (Stay High)" – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters
- (The Black Keys)
- "Broken Man" – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)
- "Dark Matter" – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt,
- songwriters (Pearl Jam)
- "Dilemma" – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)
- "Gift Horse" – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)
Best Rock Album
- Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes
- Romance – Fontaines D.C.
- Saviors – Green Day
- TANGK – IDLES
- Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
- Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones
- No Name – Jack White
Diamond Mine Recording
Best Alternative Music Performance
- "Neon Pill "– Cage the Elephant
- "Song of the Lake" – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- "Starburster" – Fontaines D.C.
- "Bye Bye" – Kim Gordon
- "Flea" – St. Vincent
Best Alternative Music Album
- Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
- Charm – Clairo
- The Collective – Kim Gordon
- What Now – Brittany Howard
- All Born Screaming – St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
- "Guidance" – Jhené Aiko
- "Residuals" – Chris Brown
- "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" – Coco Jones
- "Made for Me (Live on BET)" – Muni Long
- "Saturn" – SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- "Wet" – Marsha Ambrosius
- "Can I Have This Groove" – Kenyon Dixon
- "No Lie" – Lalah Hatahway feat. Michael McDonald
- "Make Me Forget" – Muni Long
- "That’s You" – Lucky Daye
Best R&B Song
- "After Hours" – Kehlani
- "Burning" – Tems
- "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" – Coco Jones
- "Ruined Me" – Muni Long
- "Saturn" – SZA
Best Progressive R&B Album
- So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine
- En Route – Durand Bernarr
- Bando Stone and the New World – Childish Gambino
- Crash – Kehlani
- Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)
Best R&B Album
- 11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown
- Vantablack – Lalah Hathaway
- Revenge – Muni Long
- Algorithm – Lucky Daye
- Coming Home – Usher
Best Rap Performance
- "Enough (Miami)" – Cardi B
- "When the Sun Shines Again" – Common & Pete Rock feat. Posdnuos
- "Nissan Altima" – Doechii
- "Houdini" – Eminem
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- "Kehlani" – Jordan Adetunji feat. Kehlani
- "Spaghetti" – Beyoncé feat. Linda Martell & Shaboozey
- "We Still Don't Trust You" – Future & Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd
- "Big Mama" – Latto
- "3:AM" – Rapsody feaet. Erykah Badu
Best Rap Song
- “Asteroids” – Rapsody, feat. Hit-Boy
- “Carnival” – ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Playboi Carti & Rich The Kid
- “Like That” – Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
- "Yeah Glo!" – GloRilla
Amazon
Best Rap Album
- Might Delete Later – J. Cole
- The Auditorium, Vol 1 – Common & Pete Rock
- Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii
- The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem
- We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- À Fleur De Peau – Cyrille Aimée
- Visions – Norah Jones
- Good Together – Lake Street Dive
- Impossible Dream – Aaron Lazar
- Christmas Wish – Gregory Porter
Amazon
Best Musical Theater Album
- Hell’s Kitchen
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Notebook
- The Outsiders
- Suffs
- The Wiz
Best Country Solo Performance
- “16 Carriages” – Beyoncé
- “I Am Not Okay” – Jelly Roll
- “The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
- “It Takes a Woman” – Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- “Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan
- “II Most Wanted” – Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus
- “Break Mine” – Brothers Osborne
- “Bigger Houses” – Dan + Shay
- “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
Best Country Song
- “The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
- “I Am Not Okay” – Jelly Roll
- “I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
- “Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé
Best Country Album
- COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
- F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
- Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
- Higher – Chris Stapleton
- Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Best Americana Performance
- “Ya Ya” – Beyoncé
- “Subtitles” – Madison Cunningham
- “Don’t Do Me Good” – Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves
- “American Dreaming” – Sierra Ferrell
- “Runaway Train” – Sarah Jarosz
- “Empty Trainload of Sky” – Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Latin Pop Album
- Funk Generation – Anitta
- El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
- GARCÍA – Kany García
- Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira
- ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis
Best Música Urbana Album
- Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana – Bad Bunny
- Rayo – J Balvin
- FERXXOCALIPSIS – Feid
- Las Letras Ya No Importan – Residente
- att. – Young Miko
Amazon
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Muevense – Marc Anthony
- Bailar – Sheila E.
- Radio Güira – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) – Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
- Vacilón Santiaguero – Kiki Valera
Best Children’s Music Album
- Brillo, Brillo! – Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
- Creciendo – Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats
- My Favorite Dream – John Legend
- Solid Rock Revival – Rock for Children
- World Wide Playdate – Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids
Apple Music
Best Comedy Album
- Armageddon – Ricky Gervais
- The Dreamer – Dave Chappelle
- The Prisoner – Jim Gaffigan
- Someday You’ll Die – Nikki Glaser
- Where Was I – Trevor Noah
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words – Various Artists; Guy Oldfield, producer
- …And Your Ass Will Follow – George Clinton
- Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones – Dolly Parton
- Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration – Jimmy Carter
- My Name Is Barbra – Barbra Streisand
Apple Music
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- The Color Purple
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein
- Saltburn
- Twisters: The Album
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
- American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer
- Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
- The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer
- Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer
- Shōgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma [from Twisters: The Album] – Luke Combs
- “Better Place” [from Trolls Band Together] – *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake
- “Can’t Catch Me Now” [from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes] – Olivia Rodrigo
- “It Never Went Away” [from American Symphony] – Jon Batiste
- “Love Will Survive” [from The Tattooist of Aushwitz] – Barbra Streisand
Best Music Video
- “Tailor Swif” – A$AP Rocky
- “360” – Charli xcx
- “Houdini” – Eminem
- “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
- “Fortnight” – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
Best Music Film
- American Symphony (Jon Batiste)
- June (June Carter Cash)
- Kings from Queens (Run DMC)
- Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (Steven Van Zandt)
- The Greatest Night in Pop
When are the 2025 Grammy Awards?
The Grammy Awards February 2, 2025 at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles.
