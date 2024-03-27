Beyoncé Cocktails That Celebrate Queen B’s New Country Album, “Cowboy Carter”
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Coming off hot from her latest release, Renaissance, Beyoncé truly left us quaking and shaking in our boots when she announced an Act II, titled Cowboy Carter. Sharing more about the new country album (set to drop on March 29), Queen B acknowledged that the making of Cowboy Carter wasn’t an easy feat.
Beyoncé said that diving head-first into the historically white genre as a powerful Black woman “forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me… I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop.”We already know this new music is gonna hit hard! To celebrate the release of Cowboy Carter, we’re sharing some iconic Beyoncé cocktails inspired by the album and country as a whole (with plenty of whiskey and bourbon to go around). Prepare to swap your metallic outfitsfor fringe and cowgirl boots to sip happily on these Beyoncé cocktails the moment Cowboy Carter comes to life!
Grand Marnier Ranch Water Cocktail
Ranch water is a staple when it comes to classic cocktail recipes, and it reminds us of the country vibes that Beyoncé is putting out with Cowboy Carter. This version from Grand Marnier elevates the OG recipe in the tastiest way! To make it, mix 1.5 oz Espolon Blanco tequila, 0.75 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge, and 0.5 oz fresh lime juice in a Collins glass. Top it off with Topo Chico and a lime wheel to get to sippin'. (via Grand Marnier)
Bee's Knees
Beyoncé is Queen B after all, which is why the Bee's Knees cocktail is the perfect celebration of her queendom! Crafted primarily with gin, lemon juice, and honey, you and your squad will be buzzing to try this zesty Beyoncé cocktail. (via Mixop)
Snake River Sour
Using whiskey hailing from Wyoming, this drink taps into some serious wild west energy. To make it, shake 1.5 oz Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon, 0.5 oz fresh lime juice, 0.5 oz fresh lemon juice, and 0.5 oz simple syrup over ice. Then, remove the ice and add 1 egg white to the mix, and shake. Strain into a coupe glass, add 2 dashes of Angostura bitters, then garnish with a few cherries to seal the deal. This boozy libation will have you yellin' "yeehaw" in no time! (via Wyoming Whiskey)
The Hoedown
This fruity Hoedown will wanna make you throw down! Infused with a tasty ginger-cinnamon-balsamic syrup (you can also just use freshly-grated ginger if you're not into crafting your own syrup mix), it's sure to get the Cowboy Carter listening party goin'. To make it, shake 1 oz High West Double Rye, 1 oz Ancho Reyes, 0.25 oz Fernet Branca, 0.5 oz ginger-cinnamon-balsamic syrup, 0.75 oz strawberry juice, 0.5 oz lemon juice, and 3 dashes mezcal over ice. Strain and serve over large ice cubes to keep things country-cool! (via High West Whiskey)
Berry Bourbon Lemonade Pitcher Cocktail
Channeling the energetic zest of Beyoncé's Lemonade era, this batched cocktail is such an easy make for a bigger crowd. If you're hosting some friends ahead of Cowboy Carter, this berry-filled bourbon concoction will satisfy everyone at the party – and also pump the vibes up. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Smoked Whiskey
Giddy up, partner! 🤠 Whiskey is undeniably cowboy-esque, and this smoked version is even more so, bringing forth woodiness and a boozy bite in every sip. If you don't have the proper wood chips to lend the smoky effect, you can also burn rosemary, cinnamon, sage, or vanilla to offer unique flavors! (via Mixop)
Cowboy Coffee
Wake yourself up with this coffee cocktail that channels the lively hoedown vibes of "Texas Hold 'Em"!This Beyoncé cocktail is a simple build with 4 ingredients total. To make it, add 0.5 oz simple syrup and 1.5 oz High West Bourbon to a mug. Fill with brewed coffee and top with whipped cream! (via High West Whiskey)
Boulevardier
🎶 Lay your cards down, down, down, down 🎶 with this relaxing cocktail that's strong on the bourbon. To make it, shake 1.5 oz Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon, 0.75 oz sweet vermouth, and 0.75 oz Campari over ice until chilled. Strain into a glass and garnish with lemon! (via Wyoming Whiskey)
Express Rider
Get ready to slip into your boots and saddle up for wild ride with this whiskey-based drink! To make it, mix 0.5 oz High West Double Rye, 0.5 oz rye whiskey, 0.5 oz Highland Park 12, 0.5 oz sherry, 0.25 oz Campari, 0.75 oz blood orange-infused Carpano Antica, and 2 dash chocolate bitters in a glass with ice. Tastes even better with Cowboy Carter playing in the background! (via High West Whiskey)
Redemption Pear & Spiced Old Fashioned
Dig into country music's rustic roots with this warmly-spiced Old Fashioned from Redemption Whiskey! To make it, stir 2 parts Redemption High Rye Bourbon Finished in Cognac Casks, 0.25 parts allspice liqueur, 0.25 parts Monin pear syrup, and 3 dashes chocolate bitters in a glass with ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and a pear slice, if you wanna be extra! (via Redemption Whiskey)
Wyoming Mule
Bourbon and ginger beer are a dream come true in this country cocktail. To make it, stir 2 oz Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon, 0.25 oz lemon juice, and 1 dash Angostura bitters over ice. Top your glass off with cold ginger beer and garnish with a lemon wedge to complete the drink! (via Wyoming Whiskey)
Lead image via Beyoncé / Instagram.
