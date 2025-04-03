This Excerpt Of Emily Henry's 'Great Big Beautiful Life' Is An Enemies-To-Lovers Dream

We've been teasing news surrounding Emily Henry's newest book Great Big Beautiful Lifesince last year partly because her enthusiasm made us want to learn everything we can about it. Fortunately, we're not the only ones because Cosmopolitan just shared an exclusive excerpt from its pages!

All it's doing is making us want to do is watch two writers fall in love while they unravel the enigma of the personality they may get a chance to profile. Ready to feel your heart racing as you get a glimpse of their personalities?

Scroll to read the thrilling excerpt from Great Big Beautiful Life!

Here's A Preview Of The 'Great Big Beautiful Life' Excerpt Amazon The excerpt starts off with Alice's POV as she's assessing Hayden's aloof nature. She says, "He can’t be as bad as he seems. And even if he is, it’s not like we’ll be spending time together," as they make their way to the Grande Lucia Resort they'll be lodging at (via Cosmopolitan). There's an air of excitement surrounding Alice, but Hayden appears like he could care less about her enthusiasm based on these lines: "I glide back onto the mostly empty four-lane road that connects the mainland and Little Crescent and slow to a stop at a red light. Hayden’s in the next car over. He notices me too. I wave. He frowns."



While he does eventually talk to her, it's not like he's looking to be besties with his competition. From gruffly offering Alice a choice of days to interview Margaret Ives to lamenting the fact her hotel room is right next to his, Hayden doesn't seem like the kind of writer who's looking to be distracted. It could have everything to do with him feeling like he was "strung along for a month before even finding out" he and Alice would be in competition to secure the position of writing Margaret's biography. It's apparent Alice Scott and Hayden Anderson aren't on friendly terms towards the beginning of Great Big Beautiful Life, but the excerpt Cosmopolitan's obtained paints a vivid picture of their enemies-to-lovers troupe. Though it's one of the most familiar book trends, Emily Henry refreshes it by adding the element of surprise to the novel's undertones. Lurking the two writers interactions with each other and the elusive Margaret Ives are hidden secrets that are ready to burst at their seams.

Listen To The 'Great Big Beautiful Life' Excerpt Hearing the excerpt aloud is making us even more anxious to stop everything to read Great Big Beautiful Life. Between us, we won't be surprised if this book's tapped for a movie adaptation too!

