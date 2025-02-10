OMG, You Can Read A Part Of Emily Henry's Highly-Anticipated 'Great Big Beautiful Life' Right Now

Before you know it, April 2025 will be here, and we'll all have a copy of Emily Henry's new book, Great Big Beautiful Life, in-hand. And what a beautiful day that'll be! While we're still a couple months out from the book's release, Penguin Random House just surprised us with the a quote from the book for the first time — just in time for Valentine's Day.

Keep reading for our first quote from Emily Henry's Great Big Beautiful Life, out April 22, 2025.

Here's your first glimpse at 'Great Big Beautiful Life' by Emily Henry. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penguin Random House (@penguinrandomhouse) In a new post from Penguin Random House (on the second slide), we get our first quote from Great Big Beautiful Life, and just like the Emily Henry books before it, this book is going to take me out. "I feel like you're mine," the quote reads. "Like you're mine in a way no one else ever has been." Okay, this is totally giving the line from "So High School" by Taylor Swift where Tay sings "No one's ever had me, not like you." (Do you see the vision?! Emily already told me she associates Taylor songs with her stories). Book Lovers is one of my favorite rom-com books of all time — and not just because the quote, “So if you’re the ‘wrong kind of woman,’ then I’m the wrong kind of man" makes me want to cry. Based on this first quote from Great Big Beautiful Life, Emily Henry might just make me cry again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Henry (@emilyhenrywrites) The author revealed that she's "never been more nervous to share something" with readers. "Writing this book consumed me, tore me up, and challenged me like nothing has in years," she said in her Emily's Grocery List newsletter. "It felt like the right book for me at the moment, and I hope that means that some of you reading this will feel the same way when the time comes." The novel follows Alice and Hayden, who are competing to tell the story of Margaret Ives, “tragic heiress, former tabloid princess and daughter of one of the most storied (and scandalous) families of the 20th Century,” according to the official synopsis. After a month-long trial, one of them will get the job with no issue — unless they fall for each other and make everything more complicated. "This book poured out of me, back in the winter/spring after the longest writing break I’d taken in a full decade," Emily continues in another email. "You might also have heard me in interviews talk about how hard this book has been since that first draft. (Very.) This book is different than anything I’ve written before but also feels like a really natural extension of what I’ve been doing the last few years."

