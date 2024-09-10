7 Expert-Loved Hair Care Tools That’ll Transform Your Daily Routine
One thing I'm trying to care more about as I get older? Maintaining the best hair health I can. When I was younger, I was pretty reckless with heat styling, and not taking care of my hair with the products and tools I used. Now as I'm getting older, I'm trying to maintain my length and softness of my hair by adding the right things to my routine.
I talked with Dr. Ross Kopelman, a doctor and hair transplant surgeon at Kopelman Hair Restoration, to get his secret tips on what the key is to maintaining healthy hair. In his work, he treats a lot of clients struggling with hair loss, so he knows just what products you should be using to prevent that! These are all the products he shared with me that you need to add to your daily routine!
The Long Hairs
Boar Bristle Brush
I love this brush, because it's made up of a blend of nylon and authentic boar bristle, letting you get all the dreamy benefits of a boar bristle brush, just on a budget. Dr. Kopelman says that boar bristle brushes are perfect for gently stimulating the scalp without tugging on thinning hair. He also says that it evenly distribute natural oils, which can improve the health and appearance of your hair, giving it a shinier and fuller look! This brush is the key first step in anyone's hair care routine!
Amazon
Wide Tooth Comb
Did you know there are different brushes you should use for the different states of your hair? Well, there are! This comb is ideal for wet hair after the shower. Dr. Kopelman let us know that this comb is great for anyone dealing with hair loss — detangling without causing damage is key! He also says that a wide-tooth comb is ideal, especially when your hair is wet and more prone to breakage. It minimizes stress on fragile strands, helping prevent further hair loss. Sounds like a winner to us!
Amazon
Scalp Massager
One thing Dr. Kopelman recommends often for hair growth? A scalp massager! He says that he often recommends these to patients, because they can help improve blood circulation to the scalp. This increased blood flow can potentially promote hair growth, making it a simple yet effective addition to your routine!
I recently started using this every night, and can say that it genuinely does make a significant difference in your hair health. My hair is shinier, and the blood circulation is also seriously helping with my hair growth.
Amazon
Microfiber Towel
Traditional towels can create too much friction, which isn’t ideal for thinning hair, according to Dr. Kopelman. He claims that a microfiber towel is much gentler and helps reduce frizz and breakage, allowing your hair to dry without added stress! After using these for a couple weeks, you'll notice a significant difference in your hair post-shower!
Amazon
Heat Protectant Spray
As we all know a good protectant spray is essential to shield your hair from further damage, if you use hot tools! So, make sure you're using a heat protectant that is going to do the heavy lifting in protecting your hair and maintaining its health. Thinning hair is especially vulnerable to heat, so using this barrier can help preserve its strength and health. I've been using this one for years, and it's seriously heavy duty! And it's under $7! Who doesn't love that?!
Sephora
Thermal Brush
If you're going to use heat, I would recommend a brush that doesn't tangle your hair too much or cause frizz. This Mane brush was one of the few brushes I've used that doesn't tangle my hair when I try to do a classic blow-dry. It's ideal for easy and quick styling that won't cause further damage.
Sephora
Gisou Honey Oil
And lastly, top off your hair with some natural oil like this one from Gisou! It will make your hair buttery smooth and soft, while nourishing it with natural oils. This oil has honey, so not only does it do wonders for your hair, it also smells heavenly! Love this one!
