6 Top-Rated Curling Irons For Natural-Looking Waves That Last The Whole Day
The secret to achieving salon-level curls at home is absolutely using the right kind of curling iron. There are so many models out there that tailor directly your hair type, length, and color, which can make it hard to land on one you're really ready to confidently invest in.
One surefire way to know exactly what you're getting is reading product reviews – I personally always make sure to scroll through multiple pages of customer feedback, especially if I'm looking to buy something off of Amazon. Luckily, there are thousands of hair-loving ladies like us that have spoken to the quality, usage, and performance of these 6 top-rated (4 out of 5 stars and above) curling irons.
Finding your perfect hair tool just became a whole lot easier! Scroll on for the best curling irons shoppers are loving, with summaries of their thorough reviews (the good and the bad!) to help you rock some super bouncy, voluminous, and defined curls all day long.
Amazon
Drybar The Wrap Party Curling & Styling Wand
4.6 out of 5 stars
This curling wand from Drybar is stacked with specs. It uses ionic technology to help reduce frizz and add shine to your locks. The adjustable temperature control heats up to 450 degrees F. It also features a no-slip reverse-taper shaped barrel without an extra clamp that most curling irons have, which could potentially eliminate difficulties in the curling process and save you tons of time. It's also lightweight in-hand, which eases any arm fatigue you get from styling your hair.
It's important to note that this wand is not made for achieving super tight curls since the barrel is sizable.
Reviewers say that this curling wand heats up quickly and gives good curl definition, but some users have mixed reviews when it comes to how long their curls last. Plus, the price tag can be a bit of a barrier. It currently costs $125 (was $169).
Amazon
CHI Ceramic Curling Iron
4.6 out of 5 stars
CHI is a well-known name in hair care and tools, which is why this product's high rating isn't a huge shocker at all. This ceramic model is available in 1-inch or 1.5-inch barrel sizes, so you have a little freedom in choosing the right size based on your desired curls. The ceramic surface provides even heat distribution and reduces static throughout the styling process, plus you can adjust the temperature via the 5 varied settings. This curling iron has the classic clamp on it, which could potentially give you more control in doing your hair, placing the curls exactly where you want them.
Reviewers like that this iron heats up quickly and doesn't tug or snag their hair. They also appreciate the good value, priced at just $40.
Some reviewers have noted that they don't like the placement of the power button, as it's easy to accidentally hit 'off' when styling their hair.
Amazon
Remington Shine Therapy Argan Oil & Keratin Infused Tapered Curling Wand
4.6 out of 5 stars
Next up is this curling wand from Remington! It's pretty unique in that its tapered ceramic barrel is infused with argan oil and keratin for added shine after styling. It's available in different sizes: a 0.5-1-inch tapered barrel, a 1-1.5-inch tapered barrel, and a straight 1-inch barrel. The brand claims the wand heats up in just 30 seconds. The temperature settings are adjustable within a wide range of 10 different settings, which makes the tool considerably versatile for an array of hair types from fine to thick, and textured to color-treated. This model also boasts a convenient auto shut-off feature and comes with a heat protectant glove to save you from potential burns.
Reviewers say it's lightweight, but can also feel a bit cheapy (which is to be expected at a $25 price point). Reviewers have varying experiences with how their curls held. Some lasted for days, while some lasted for only a few hours. I think the curl payoff all comes down to what temperature you're working with, your specific hair type, and also what products you use alongside a curling iron (like heat protectant and hair spray).
Amazon
Beachwaver
4.5 out of 5 stars
The Beachwaver went viral for a reason – but there are many different factors to consider before you buy in to the viral hype. This curling iron model has a unique rotating component that takes some leg (ahem, arm) work out of the styling process. It turns both clockwise and counterclockwise to create varying curl shapes. It features a ceramic coating, a straight 1-inch barrel width, and 3 temperature settings: low, medium, and high (ranges from 290 to 410 degrees F).
I love that this tool looks so pretty in this purple-pink colorway, though the price can be daunting at $99. It's most ideal for beachy curls.
Reviewers love how fast it gets the job done, as well as how long their curls last. Some reviewers have noted that the clamp irks them a bit (it could be a matter of a learning curve) and looks like it has the potential to break off.
Amazon
Revlon SmoothStay Coconut Oil-Infused Curling Iron
4.3 out of 5 stars
The 1-inch barrel on this $17 Revlon curling iron is triple-coated in coconut oil for added smoothness and shine. It claims to maintain even heat with 10 different temperature settings up to 430 degrees F. I think the coolest spec about this tool is you're able to grab the cool tip at the top of the iron for more control. It also boasts auto shut-off, which comes in handy on busy days. This pick is best for long-lasting loose, soft curls.
Some reviewers have notes that their hair often gets stuck in the little clamp, and have opted to not use it at all when styling their hair. Other reviewers like how easy it is to use with the accessible temperature controls and power button.
Amazon
FoxyBae Rose Gold 3-in-1 Curling Wand
4.3 out of 5 stars
The 3-in-1 factor of this $80 curling wand is a nice plus, so you can really customize the tightness of your curls. It claims to apply even heat up to 450 degrees F, all while using negative ion technology to eliminate frizz overall. FoxyBae says this wand also creates lasting curls, even on color-treated hair. This model also includes auto shut-off for your convenience.
Reviewers like how easy it is to use and how long their curls last, though some users have faced difficulties with one barrel not working after consistent use.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more beauty faves and check out our Amazon storefront for more top-rated products!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.