Halo Top Opened A "No Work Workout Gym" That May Or May Not Include Mechanical Bulls
If you’re dreading your workout after a long and strenuous day at the office (or kitchen table in today’s remote world), we don’t blame you. Besides the fact that exercising takes up a lot of time and energy, it can get boring following the same routine over and over again. I mean, who really wants to stare at the wall on an elliptical for 45 minutes everyday? Not us! In order to change up your gym sessions, Halo Top just announced a No Work Workout Gym. (Say that five times fast)
Image via Halo Top
The brand is referring to the pop-up spot as an “un-gym” experience that makes exercising fun and painless. Halo Top is offering a 24 minute circuit with 8 pretty cool workouts — like mechanical bull riding and pillow fights. Let’s just say, riding a mechanical bull has always been on our bucket list, so Halo Top really hit it out of the park with that one.
Image via Halo Top
Of course, you can wrap up your unconventional workout with your fave Halo Top treat. Halo Top’s No Work Workout Gym won’t be around for long though, because the pop-up is currently circulating throughout major U.S. cities (with upcoming dates in Chicago). Our favorite optional workout is “puppy time,” which pretty much constitutes playing with your adorable puppy as exercise. Ice cream and puppies are pretty much the two best things to exist, so you don’t have to tell us twice!
Image via Halo Top
The low calorie ice cream brand made waves this year when they entered the baking sphere, with fudge brownie, peanut butter chocolate chip cookie, and light cake mixes making their way to grocery store shelves. Halo Top is known for some seasonal flavors as well, and with summer rounding the corner though, those Halo Top fruit sorbet pints are calling our name. Pro tip: mix the raspberry, mango, and strawberry flavors together for an optimal flavor punch!
We're keeping our eyes open for the nearest Halo Top un-gym. Fingers crossed we can finally check mechanical bull-riding off our list! 🤞
Have you visited Halo Top's No Work Workout pop up? Tag us on Instagram!
Header image via Halo Top