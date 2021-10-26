Create Your Own At-Home Workout Routine With These TikTok Hacks
Upper Body Workout Moves
@e_bodi_fit
How To Build Your Biceps
Curls will work not only your biceps, but also the muscles in your shoulders.
Make sure you keep good posture throughout the exercise (ie: no hunching) so that you're working out that shoulder-to-elbow muscle correctly.
@asapmonny
The Correct Way To Do A Pushup
Even though pushups might not seem like the most exciting exercise, they strengthen a variety of muscles when done correctly. Everyone's bodies are different, so find the elbow position that's the most comfortable.
Start with your elbows at a 45-degree angle and work from there. If your pushups are hurting your elbows, try moving your hands closer or farther apart, or turning your elbows to a different angle.
@fer.u
Rows Without A Barbell
You don't need any heavy equipment to do this exercise, just a resistance band! Rows are great because they work out your back, lats, biceps, and more.
Keep a slower pace (going too fast can result in your arms wobbling all over the place), and focus on holding the tension in your arms for the best results.
@bulkbarian
Work Your Triceps Without Hurting Your Joints
When doing kick backs, keep your elbow close to your side, making sure your arm is moving in a straight line. That way you're working your muscle instead of putting too much pressure on your elbow or your wrist. If you don't have access to dumbbells, try lifting a filled water bottle or a canned good.
@abbylynnfitness
The Secret To A Lateral Raise
Lateral raises will give you broader (and more stabilized) shoulders, but you have to know how to do them correctly.
You might be tempted to lift at a 90-degree angle, but doing a 45-degree angle instead will both give you better results and prevent you from hurting your neck.
Kettlebell
Lower Body Workout Moves
@mika.moves
How Hip Thrusts Build Your Glutes
After sitting at our desks all day every day, stretching out those hip muscles will feel great. Just grab a resistance band (or a bungee cord) for this move.
One of the most important parts of this exercise is to keep your knees, hips, and core flat. It's easy to overarch your back, which could lead to injuries and won't work your body properly.
@workout.with.gina
Improve Your Posture By Deadlifting
Strengthen both your legs and your core with some heavy lifting. Position your legs under your hips, and bend slightly at the knees to keep the weight in your thighs instead of in your back.
@nikkifont_fitness
Work Your Legs Without A Leg Press
Even if you don't have a leg press machine at home, there are a lot of ways you can still strengthen your legs using a jug of water or a resistance cord.
Make sure your body parts are all moving at the same time and the speed, instead of bringing your hips up before your chest.
@thebandbar
The One Thing That Will Improve Your Leg Curls
Because hamstring curls can stretch your quadriceps (in your thigh), they can help build flexibility and reduce any back pain you may have.
Make sure your hips remain on the ground the entire time, otherwise you'll take the weight off your hamstrings and put it in your back instead.
@move.with.margie
How To Strengthen Your Calves
The best part of this workout move is that you can do it at your standing desk, in the shower, or in line at the grocery store.
Instead of just going up and down quickly, try holding it for a bit when you're on your toes and trying different positions to work your entire calf.
Ankle Weights
Core Moves
@bodybyandrea
How To Keep Good Posture During Crunches
Strengthen your core (and improve your posture) by doing crunches — just make sure you're doing them the right way!
Don't hunch in on yourself by lowering your chin and bringing your elbows together, that will just keep the tension up top instead of in your core. Instead, look forward above your knees and rest your hands gently on the back of your head, keeping your elbows wide apart.
@rozyr_fitness
Plank The Right Way
It's super easy to arch your back during a plank (we've done it!) so make sure you're focusing on keeping your core in line with your hips and back.
@ssierrahh
The Right (And Wrong) Way To Do A Russian Twist
Work your core, obliques, and spine with these twists that can also help with balance. Make sure you're actually moving your core instead of just swinging your arms.
@veg_she
Work Your Whole Body With Mountain Climbers
Break a sweat (even if you're not actually climbing a mountain) with this exercise that'll activate your upper and lower body in addition to your core.
Place your hands under your shoulders and keep your body in a plank position throughout the exercise. Keep your neck relaxed by looking down between your hands to keep from straining your neck.
@marcelatosar
Relieve Back Pain With Bird Dogs
Bird Dogs can help ease any back pain you're having by helping you maintain a neutral spine, meaning your back and neck are under the least amount of stress.
Keep your legs and arms close to your body as you move them in a straight line away from you, and avoid lifting them too high.
Running Shoes
Cardio Sequences
@lifebymelchantel
Walk At Home
Who knew walking could be so fun? The closer you get to the end of a workout, the more temping it is to rush toward the finish line — focus on maintaining your form so that you don't lose any of the intensity.
@_charihawkins
Practice High Knees For Better Coordination
Do this exercise in place or add in some movement, but either way, you'll improve your coordination and balance.
Make sure your feet are underneath your hips so your knees are moving straight up and down, instead of away from you at an odd angle.
@sweatrebel
Get Stronger With Squat Jumps
We love the fact that squat jumps improve your body strength, but if you're not able to do them, regular squats are a great alternative. Whichever you pick, make sure your knees don't go over your toes and focus on keeping your hips back.
@plus.one.fitness
Low Impact Knee Ups That Won't Hurt Your Joints
Activate your hips and knees with this workout move that's great for all ages.
Not only does moving your arms during cardio get your whole body involved, it also works the muscles in your arms. You can switch out the jumping for more gentle movements, but keep up the intensity until the end.
@_jen_vic_
How To Run Without Messing Up Your Breathing
Running is one of our favorite ways to work out because you can literally do it anywhere! If you're not able to run, try going on a walk or a bike ride instead.
Make sure your eyes and your chin are forward (instead of tilted up or down) so that you're not restricting your breathing. Keep your arms tucked in at your side, instead of out, to avoid wasting extra energy.
Featured image via Tyler Nix/Unsplash
