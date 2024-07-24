Mia Magik

Intuitive Advisor, Mia Magik went viral on TikTok for her Sacred Rage Ritual. Her bestselling book, "IntuWitchin" teaches you to trust your inner guidance system which everyone is capable of. Through identifying your personal blocks, Mia helps you recognize how your body speaks to you and shows you how to listen to it. She has empowered thousands of people to realize, utilize, and reconnect with their infinite spiritual abilities through leading online programs and acclaimed retreats in Scotland, Ireland, France and California. USA Today called her a “spiritual fairy godmother” as she empowers individuals to reconnect with their infinite spiritual abilities as well as nature and helps make their dreams come true.