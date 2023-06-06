15 Hydrating Watermelon Cocktails For Hot Summer Days
Watermelon is extremely hydrating. At 92% water content, it’s the choice summer fruit to munch on alongside warm-weather barbecues, Fourth of July parties, and baseball games. Alcohol is very much… the exact opposite, as most of us know of its dreaded dehydrating effects. Why not have the two cancel each other out (it’s like PEMDAS, right?) by shaking them into one scrumptious watermelon cocktail? The juicy fruit will subdue your summertime buzz in a muchyummier way than any electrolyte packet ever could, *plus* when there’s leftover carnage from your cut-up watermelon, you know snack time is covered. Here are 15 watermelon cocktails to get those home bartender juices flowing! 🍉
Watermelon Jelly Margaritas
This sip begins with devilishly sweet watermelon jelly that kicks the flavors up a notch. You'll then add your favorite tequila and orange liqueur among *actual* watermelon juice, shake it up, and serve with salt. If you want to feel even fancier, opt to use a funky margarita glass for pouring. (via Brit + Co.)
Tito's Spicy Watermelon
Think you can handle the heat? Ginger beer and jalapeño slices meet Tito's Handmade Vodka and watermelon juice in this thirst-quenching cocktail. The spice adds an interesting kick to an otherwise basic drink – plus it's perfect for going poolside. (via Tito's Vodka)
Salted Watermelon Paloma
Though watermelon is divine on its own, adding it to this paloma cocktail will make you appreciate it *so* much more. Each swig of this refreshing drink brings citrus flavors front-and-center – the watermelon nixes harmoniously with orange and lime juices and everything's topped off with a generous salt garnish. Yummmm. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Cucumber & Watermelon Mojitos
Seeing that cucumber also holds a high water content – 96% – this watermelon cocktail has *got* to be one of the most refreshing ones out there. We're also awarding it bonus points for being ridiculously easy to make: puree some cukes and watermelon, strain into a glass with lime juice and muddled mint (the best part), and add your fave vodka. We'll let you measure it with the heart, because, well, it's summer! ☀️ (via The Girl On Bloor)
Watermelon Margaritas
Something about a margarita just speaks to our souls. The fact that this recipe yields a *big* batch of them sprinkles some (duly needed) unhinged fun into the season! Get all your gal pals to gather 'round the backyard or pool to thoroughly enjoy this sweet sip that's infused with the tastiest jalapeño spice. (via The Endless Meal)
Watermelon Shrub Collins
A traditional Shrub Collins entails a simple mix of sugar, gin, and lemon juice. Shrubs were initially a vinegar-based mixture used to preserve fruit, but have since transformed into a versatile drink additive that adds some citrus flavors – *without* the citrus. With this watermelon cocktail recipe, you'll craft your own shrub using watermelon juice, sugar, and balsamic vinegar. Trust us, it's soooo good. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Watermelon Mint Tea
Though this recipe is non-alcoholic, you're just a few shots away from a delightful summer afternoon. 😏 Jasmine tea, watermelon, and mint form the flavor base of this hydrating drink. Getting creative with the garnish will def pay off for The 'Gram. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Watermelon + Champagne Cocktails
Watermelon + champagne. Who would've thought? Luckily, we did, and these infused drinks are to die for. We're talking watermelon cocktail *slushies* that get topped with sour watermelon candies (hi there, nostalgic Sour Patch Kids!), real fruit slices, and just for the heck of it, obnoxious swirly-bendy straws that remind us of childhood. (via Brit + Co.)
Strawberry Watermelon Lemonade Refresher
They don't call it a refresher for nothing! This watermelon-y drink is crafted with *just* 4 quenching ingredients, so you can get to sippin' without much hard labor. Lemon, strawberry, and watermelon blend with water and ice for even more hydration. Of course, when you're feeling something stronger, you can drizzle in some of your go-to vodka or tequila! 🥂 (via Rachel Mansfield)
Tito's Watermelon Mule
Watermelon cocktails just don't get easier than this. All you need to do to sip your way into summer is combine watermelon juice, vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice into a copper mule mug (the only accepted mule vessel in our eyes), stir, and enjoy! (via Tito's Vodka)
Watermelon Agua Fresca
This agua fresca will send you right off into vacation mode once you take your first sip. Agua fresca was made for hydration, and this one gets boosted even more with the addition of watermelon. Whether you choose to spike this concoction or not, you can count on it to be tasty and refreshing. (via Culinary Hill)
Watermelon Wine Spritzer
If you're more of a wine girly, we understand. Combine some white wine, sparkling watermelon juice (Amanda recommends this one from Trader Joe's), and lime juice for a truly *unforgettable* seasonal bev. (via Amanda Wilens)
Watermelon Punch Dispenser
You can really use the whole watermelon to avoid food waste. Try hollowing out your favorite fruit to first use it in a lovely watermelon punch, then enlist the remaining parts as an easy-to-use drink keg. (via Brit + Co.)
Solstice Watermelon Juice
This easy watermelon drink is packed full of nutrients that will help prepare your body for anything – even if it's just laying out in the summer sun like a little lizard. Watermelon (with seeds that add protein), cucumber, and orange are the main players here, all working together to create a super fresh bev. Enjoy with or without alcohol – your dehydration will be quickly cured. 😋 (via Chef Bai)
Strawberry Watermelon Rind Smoothie
Say 'buh-bye' to more food waste. Did you know you can actually indulge in a watermelons' rind? This recipe asks that you blend it with the rest of the ingredients, but you can also pickle it or use it like a veggie in savory dishes. Using the rind is a waste-free (and healthy!) way to maximize your fave summer fruit. (via Live Eat Learn)
