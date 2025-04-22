The Summer I Turned Pretty and Stranger Things aren't the only shows ending. Netflix announced on April 22 that Heartstopper was also ending, but there's a twist: we're getting a Netflix movie about Nick and Charlie instead of a full season. Keep reading for the full scoop!

Is there going to be a Heartstopper season 4?

Heartstopper will return, bigger than ever.



A Heartstopper movie, our final chapter based on Alice Oseman's upcoming volume six, is coming!!! pic.twitter.com/8SMgWlWCD5 — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2025

Yes, we're getting a Heartstopper season 4 but instead of multiple episodes, it'll be one Netflix movie.

"Heartstopper will return, bigger than ever," Netflix said in their official announcement April 22. "A Heartstopper movie, our final chapter based on Alice Oseman's upcoming volume six, is coming!!!"

And creator, executive producer, and graphic novelist Alice Oseman told Netflix how excited she is to be a part of the final chapter.

“I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story,” she said. “I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”