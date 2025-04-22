We're not saying goodbye to Charlie and Nick just yet.
Everything We Know About The 'Heartstopper' Movie Coming To Netflix
The Summer I Turned Pretty and Stranger Things aren't the only shows ending. Netflix announced on April 22 that Heartstopper was also ending, but there's a twist: we're getting a Netflix movie about Nick and Charlie instead of a full season. Keep reading for the full scoop!
Here's everything we know about Heartstopper season 4 AKA the new Heartstopper movie on Netflix.
Is there going to be a Heartstopper season 4?
Yes, we're getting a Heartstopper season 4 but instead of multiple episodes, it'll be one Netflix movie.
"Heartstopper will return, bigger than ever," Netflix said in their official announcement April 22. "A Heartstopper movie, our final chapter based on Alice Oseman's upcoming volume six, is coming!!!"
And creator, executive producer, and graphic novelist Alice Oseman told Netflix how excited she is to be a part of the final chapter.
“I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story,” she said. “I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”
What is the Heartstopper movie about?
The movie will pick up after the season 3 finale as Nick and Charlie have to deal with their newfound long-distance relationship — and all the tension that comes with it. Not to mention the fact all their friends "are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on," according to Netflix.
When is the Heartstopper movie coming out?
We don't have a release date yet, but the movie is filming this summer so we're hoping to see it on Netflix in 2026!
And who's in the Heartstopper cast?
Samuel Dore/Netflix
Kit Connor and Joe Locke will star as Nick and Charlie again, but here's the full Heartstopper show cast:
- Kit Connor as Nick Nelson
- Joe Locke as Charlie Spring
- Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent
- Williams Gao as Tao Xu
- Corinna Brown as Tara Jones
- Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson
- Kizzy Edgall as Darcy Olsson
