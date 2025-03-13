Nicole Kidman's Hit Limited Series Set For Season 2 At Netflix — With A Catch

Even if you didn't binge watch all of Nicole Kidman's The Perfect Couple when it premiered in September 2024, there's a very good chance you saw footage of Nicole, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy, and the rest of the cast dancing on the beach on social media. The Netflix show, which got 75.1 million views after its premiere, follows Amelia, whose wedding into the affluent Winbury family — until a dead body appears on the beach. While the series was originally billed as a limited series, Netflix reportedly just decided to extend it into an anthology series. Here's everything we know.

Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple' season 2 is following another Elin Hilderbrand novel. Amazon Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that The Perfect Couple is getting the American Horror Story treatment; we're getting a brand new story with a brand new cast for season 2. But one thing that would remain the same is its Massachusetts setting. If Netflix does go through with a second season, The Bear co-showrunner Joanna Calo would reportedly adapt Elin Hilderbrand's Swan Song. The 2024 book revolves around the beloved Richardson family, whose life in their $22 million Nantucket home is more than affluent. With their parties, yachts, and overall lives, they put "keeping up with the Joneses" to shame — until their mansion burns down and their most essential employee goes MIA.

Who's in 'The Perfect Couple' season 2 cast? Seacia Pavao/Netflix We don't have an official cast list for Swan Song yet, but it looks like Nicole Kidman would return as executive producer. The Swan Song characters include: Bull Richardson , a wealthy movie producer who moves to the island of Nantucket.

, a wealthy movie producer who moves to the island of Nantucket. Leslie Richardson , Bull's wife who woos everyone with parties.

, Bull's wife who woos everyone with parties. Ed Kapenash , Nantucket's Chief of Police.

, Nantucket's Chief of Police. Colleen Coyle (“Coco") , an aspiring screenwriter.

, an aspiring screenwriter. Fast Eddie , a real estate agent.

, a real estate agent. Blond Sharon, the local gossip.

When is the show coming out? Seacia Pavao/Netflix Considering we don't have an official greenlight yet, we're getting a bit ahead of ourselves. But if Netflix chooses to move forward with the series, there's a good chance we could see it in 2026. You can watch all of The Perfect Couple season 1 on Netflix now!

