The Best Heated Products To Keep You Warm This Winter
Playing in the snow, going on a brisk walk, or even enjoying a cup of coffee outside before work are all very enjoyable activities... until you end up shivering in the winter chill. These heated products — both for your home and your body — will keep the cold at bay and let you enjoy the beauty of winter, even in freezing temperatures.
We rounded up everything from heated blankets and heated scarves to heated steering wheel covers (oh, do we wish we had one of those the winter our car had no heat!). Keep reading to find one (or ten) of your new winter staples.
Sharper Image Warming Foot Massager ($48, was $60)
Get the best of both worlds with this product that both warms and massages your feet. If you stand up at work, you're a runner, or you're just extra tired, this is a great way to unwind.
HotHands HAND05 Warmers ($10 for 8)
You can never go wrong when you stick hand warmers in your pockets. They're a great way to keep your fingers from freezing, especially when you're doing an activity that doesn't work with gloves.
ororo Women's Classic Heated Vest ($100)
Keep your core warm with a heated vest that gives you up to 10 hours of heat. You can wear it with or without a heavier jacket, and it's machine washable.
Electric Rechargeable Fingerless Heating Writing Gloves ($29)
We can speak from experience that these fingerless gloves are perfect for anyone who has low circulation or constantly cold hands but still needs to keep their fingers free. Plus, they're rechargeable so you don't have to worry about batteries.
Cornea Care Self-Heating Warm Compresses ($35)
Fight fatigue, dryness, and puffiness with these hydrating compresses that basically double as skincare.
Ostrich Pillow Heated Neck Wrap ($45)
This neck wrap will ease any neck pain you have from craning over a laptop, and it also relieves muscle soreness at the same time.
Weston Store Heated Socks ($79)
Particularly frigid days leave our toes cold and sore, which is why these heated socks make the perfect accessory to layer under your snow boots.
ororo Heated Scarf ($100)
If your regular scarves aren't cutting it this season, opt for a heated pick that features soft fleece lining and a fun color.
Brookstone Heated Fleece Blanket ($39+, was $55+)
Heated blankets are a tried-and-true addition to any bedroom, especially if you can't sleep when you're cold. As a bonus, the gray shade will fit into any color scheme.
Huggable Sloth Cooling & Heating Pad ($20, was $36)
Take your period recovery to the next level with a super cute sloth heating pad. Not only can you put it in the microwave, but on days you need an ice pack, you can pop it in the fridge too.
PureRelief™ Plush Heated Shawl ($70)
Wrap yourself in warmth (literally!) with a heated shawl that covers your arms, your chest, and your back. It's soft, it's cozy, and it shuts off after two hours so you don't have to worry about burns.
Toasty Toes Ergonomic Heated Footrest ($66)
If your feet are always cold at your desk (we understand), definitely consider grabbing a heated footrest to slide in front of your chair. Since it features the same watts as a lightbulb, it won't overheat.
HeatTrak Heated Snow & Ice Melting Stair Mat ($80)
Even though this mat melts snow and ice more than it keeps your feet warm, it will help you feel less cold when you come inside. And it will minimize slips too!
Ovfioaji Heated Steering Wheel Cover ($20, was $23)
It can be incredibly difficult to drive to work or to school in the winter when your car is freezing. Enter: a heated steering wheel cover that will make you want to drive in the cold.
HotHands Insole Foot Warmers With Adhesive ($10, was $12)
Heated foot warmers that absorb odor *and* provide up to nine hours of heat? Say no more.
The Warming Store ActionHeat 5V Battery Heated Fleece Balaclava ($100)
Keep your nose, cheeks, and ears warm and hop on the balaclava trend at the same time.
Two Zone Electric Mattress Pad ($100+)
Whether you prefer not to use a heated blanket or you want extra warmth, this mattress pad is a great pick. It divvies up the heat based on the zone (no heat to your head, medium heat to your torso, extra heat to your toes), and it turns off after 10 hours.
