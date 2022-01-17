21 Scarves, Beanies, and Balaclavas For Winter That Don't Sacrifice Style
While accessories like cute socks and jewelry come and go with trend cycles, classic picks like scarves and beanies (and balaclavas) are a must when temps drop. There are so many different knits, colors, and patterns that there's something for every kind of style. And even if it's not super cold during the winter where you live, they're a cute addition to your closet! Keep reading for 21 of our faves.
Wool Balaclava Hat ($45)
This handmade pick is colorful and can be personalized for yourself or if you're giving it as a gift. Plus it can be washed without worrying about losing any of the color!
Shimmer Knit Beanie ($48)
Sparkle throughout winter with a beanie featuring metallic threads. This is a great pick for anyone who's loving this year's Pantone Color Of The Year or is already dreaming about springtime pastels.
Fairisle Scarf ($130)
Fairisle is a classic winter print, and the multiple colors in this scarf will tie your whole outfit together. Alpaca wool makes it extra warm.
Colorblock Pommed Beanie ($38)
This citrusy cap is the perfect way to add a dose of summer cheer to your cold-weather 'fits.
Braided Fringe Scarf ($60)
We love that this scarf is thick enough to wrap around your head and cover your nose, and the fringe adds just the right amount of fun.
Striped Balaclava ($12)
Balaclavas are great because they keep your head, nose, and neck warm at the same time. Fun colors make this an extra eye-catching accessory.
Cable Pom Beanie ($15)
Understated and simple, this is a great pick for anyone who's looking for subtle cold weather wear. The cable knit is classy enough to go with everything!
Fluffy Colorblocked Scarf ($74)
Fuzzy scarves are hot right now, which is great because the fur will keep you extra warm and add texture to your look.
Crochet Square Pom Beanie ($12)
The pull-on nature of the hat makes it an easy wear and the crochet design is extra cute and cozy. It reminds us of the quilts at Grandma's house.
Hooded Scarf ($60)
This two-in-one pick is great for people who aren't so sure about balaclavas because it'll keep your head and neck warm without looking too out-there.
Blue Balaclava ($145)
This pick is made from 100% cotton and the bright hue is the perfect thing to get you through dark winter days.
Fringed Striped Scarf ($60)
You know we love color here at Brit + Co, so this scarf is going on our wishlist, like, now.
Carhartt Adult Acrylic Watch Hat ($17)
This affordable cap is great for indoors and outdoors, and its stretchy nature makes it an extra comfy pick.
Stripe Pilled Knit Scarf ($35)
We can't stand itchy scarves. Good thing the pilled knit material of this piece gives it a cozy, soft finish!
Patched Plaid Blanket Scarf ($49)
Blanket scarves are a great pick for winter because they can serve double duty as a scarf and a blanket. Consider it autumn personified.
New Era MLB Sport Knit Beanie ($30)
Rep your favorite team when you want to wear something softer and warmer than a baseball cap.
Pink Bubble Scarf Balaclava ($295)
We love the classy, old-school look of this tied headpiece just as much as we love the knit graphic pattern and rib trim.
Chloe Tall Ribbed Beanie ($15)
Super simple and on the lighter side, this beanie is great for those days that aren't freezing but are still chilly.
Shiraleah Snake Print and Plaid Two Sided Elliot Scarf ($29)
This scarf will give a posh upgrade to your closet that'll make it an essential this winter. There are multiple colors you can pull from to make an outfit, and the mix of snakeskin and stripes is ultra modern.
CALIA by Carrie Underwood Faux Fur Pom Beanie ($25)
Soft and warm, this beanie is great for freezing temps. The subtle design adds just a bit of texture and pattern without being overkill.
Laura Dalgaard Landscape Knit Hood ($80)
The earth tones and mountain motif in this hood add some visual dimension to the 'clava in a unique way. Plus that means it can go with multiple different color palettes!
