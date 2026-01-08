Stay Full Until Lunch Every Day With These 7 High-Fiber Breakfast Recipes

When it comes to today’s diet discourse, there’s been a noticeable shift away from the massive protein prioritization we saw in 2025. So far in 2026, people are adapting their eating habits to put high-fiber recipes first. It’s safe to say this is the year of fiber! In fact, according to That’s It.’s 2026 Snacking Trends Report , 20% of dietitians are now prioritizing fiber over protein while 64% of Americans are actively seeking more of it.

If you’re one of the 64% looking to add more fiber to your daily diet, you’ll be glad to know that there are plenty of delicious options out there that aren’t just a Fiber One bar (IYKYK) or a scoop of bland cereal. Starting with the most important meal of the day, we’ve rounded up seven stunning high-fiber breakfast recipes that not only will banish bloating, but will also actually keep you full until lunchtime.

Discover our 7 favorite high-fiber breakfast recipes for beating the mid-morning hunger crash below!

Brit + Co Make-Ahead Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal Muffins Powered with fiber-rich oats and a delicious combo of apple and cinnamon, these baked oatmeal muffins are great if you're simply too busy to make a new breakfast every day. Simply prep them altogether ahead of a packed week, and you've got something to snack on that'll help you combat that pesky mid-morning hunger. (via The Quaker Oats Company for Brit + Co)

Justina Huddleston Easy Savory Steel Cut Oats Oats don't have to be just sweet. You can easily give them a savory twist! With our easy steel cut oats recipe, you'll make a plain base, and from there, you can have fun adding all the best toppings of your choice. We guarantee one bowl per morning is going to keep you feeling satisfied AF. (via Justina Huddleston for Brit + Co)

Averie Cooks Carrot Zucchini Bread Any kind of breakfast recipe that hides healthy components like this carrot and zucchini bread does is going to help you up your fiber intake without you having to settle on flavor. This recipe in particular is very versatile since you can opt to top your slice with either a sweet jam or savory cream cheese spread. Yum! (via Averie Cooks)

The Real Food Dietitians Zucchini Breakfast Cookies Another delicious example for adding more fiber to your morning routine is this breakfast cookie recipe. Yes, high-fiber cookies for breakfast. Believe it! (via The Real Food Dietitians)

Crowded Kitchen Savory Quinoa Breakfast Bowls If you're growing tired of oats (it happens to the best of us!), quinoa could be a great alternative that's equally as filling and fibrous. This guide to savory bowls looks so dang good, we'd even bookmark it for lunch. (via Crowded Kitchen)

Kathryn's Kitchen Brownie Baked Oatmeal A high-fiber breakfast that tastes like dessert? Yes, please! Packed with brownie flavor and topped with the perfect amount of berries, this easy baked oatmeal is also a stunning option for meal prep since you can make it all in one pan and eat on it all week long. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)

Whole and Heavenly Oven Sheet Pan Sweet Corn Summer Squash Breakfast Hash Squash is definitely packed with fiber, though you'd never think of it as a breakfast food! Break out of your monotonous breakfast lineup with this creative and delicious high-fiber moment. Add even more eggs to get your protein in, too. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)

Subscribe to our newsletter for more healthy recipe inspo!