These Strawberry Chia Oatmeal Cookies Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
We love when a delicious dessert also happens to be healthy and nourishing. Bonus points if it's simple to make and comes together quickly when we're having a weeknight cookie craving! Our latest obsession is this Strawberry Chia Oatmeal Cookie recipe from Sarah over at Live Eat Learn. These cookies are packed with fiber, flavor, and a healthy dose of protein, so they will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth's cravings and help keep you full when you need a little boost.
Recipe for Strawberry Chia Oatmeal Cookies
Ingredients:
- 3 large bananas, mashed
- ½ cup unsweetened applesauce
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 1 tbsp honey (can sub maple syrup)
- 1 ¾ cup rolled oats
- ½ cup slivered almonds
- 2 tbsp chia seeds
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp ground ginger
- 8 large strawberries, diced
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F (176°C).
2. For the wet ingredients: In a bowl, mash the bananas into a paste, then mix in the applesauce, vanilla extract, and honey (or maple syrup).
3. For the dry ingredients: In a separate bowl, mix together the oats, almonds, chia seeds, cinnamon, and ginger.
4. Then, mix the wet and dry ingredients together, then gently fold in the diced strawberries.
5. Drop 1 tablespoon-sized spoonfuls onto a greased or lined cookie sheet – the full recipe makes about 16 oatmeal chia seed cookies. Bake them until golden brown, for about 20 minutes. And voila, you've got a fresh batch of delicious oatmeal chia seed cookies made with strawberry and banana!
