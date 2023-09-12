We Just Got The "High School Musical" Cast Reunion We've Been Waiting For
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
High School Musical, without a doubt, changed TV movies forever when it premiered in 2006. It launched names like Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Corbin Bleu, and Ashley Tisdale into stardom, led to sequels and a concert tour, and gave us incomparable songs like Sharpay Evans' "Fabulous" from High School Musical 2 (which, if you look close enough, could be considered Dirty Dancing for kids, which HSM director Kenny Ortega choreographed — I see you Kenny!).
Since the premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+ in 2019, East High and the Wildcats have been consistently top-of-mind, but when cast members like Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, and KayCee Stroh showed up in the show, fans were left wondering: where are Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, and Ashley Tisdale? This weekend, we got what you could call one-third of that answer when Vanessa finally reunited with some of her High School Musical cast mates!
Image via Monique Coleman on Instagram
At an event hosted by Vanessa Hudgens' Caliwater, Monique Coleman and Olesya Rulin (who played Taylor and Kelsi, respectively, in the High School Musical cast) joined Vanessa to celebrate the launch of Caliwater's new pineapple flavor — and they showed up in style!
Monique's Instagram post shows off her bright yellow suit and orange top, as well as Vanessa's golden (and Grecian) pleated halter dress, while Olesya stuns in a puff-sleeved floral dress.
"'We make each other strong' 😆😉," Monique says in the caption, quoting a lyric from the first movie's "We're All In This Together" finale.
"It was pure JOY celebrating my love @vanessahudgens...with my soul sister @olesyarulin," she continues. "💛 It’s beautiful to see how far we’ve all come 💛 Congrats V!!! Always proud 🫶🏾"
"Love yoooou," Vanessa commented.
As far as previous reunions go, we saw the original High School Musical cast (minus Zac Efron) in 2020, when ABC aired The Disney Family Singalong (and they all sang "We're All In This Together"), and we saw Monique and Corbin share the screen in Lifetime's A Christmas Dance Reunionin 2021. We hope to see everyone onscreen together again soon!
What's your favorite High School Musical cast memory — or favorite lyric?
