Everything I Can't Wait To Shop From The New H&M Home Decor Collection
Stop the presses — the new H&M furniture collection just dropped, and I'm already imagining each piece in my apartment. Truly, I wasn't looking for new home decor,but a fall outfit inspo search unexpectedly led me to this wonderful news, and there's no turning back now.
H&M's furniture collection has an acute attention to detail and a commitment to contemporary decor that I absolutely love. Due to the minimalist nature of the collection, you're sure to find furniture that pairs well with any mid-century modern pieces you probably already have. Plus, H&M made sure to include kid-friendly furniture that will help your little ones feel like they have their own fun space within your home. Here's what on my radar for my apartment and growing toddler!
Wood and Glass Table Lamp ($43)
IMO, table lamps are non-negotiable. Whether you put one of H&M's wood and glass table lamps in the foyer of your home or on one of the side tables in your living room, you'll live for the stylish illumination.
Children's Storage Bench - Green ($111)
Having a small child in your home often means you're stepped over stuffed animals, crayons and toys. To help your child know exactly where to find their favorite toy — and avoid a meltdown — invest in this storage bench. Your late night runs to the bathroom will love the ease of not stepping on a small toy that sends shooting pain up your leg.
Children's Desk - Green ($111)
If you're a part of the remote work life, you've probably seen your little one try to mimic you working at your desk. The beautiful thing about gifting them with their very own desk is they're more likely to draw on that than your walls.
Metal-frame Mirror ($137)
"Mirror, mirror on the wall..." comes to mind when I look at this metal-framed beauty. It's the perfect piece to add to your living room or bedroom!
Plush Stool ($149)
I'm not sure how safe it is to add more light beige furniture knowing my toddler loves to roam around the apartment, but this plush stool is too good to ignore. It can be an accent piece or can be added to the far end of our sectional for a full chaise effect.
Mango Wood Side Table ($261)
This wood side table seems like it was designed for fall. It has a rustic farmhouse, yet still modern appeal that I think can work for anyone.
Wooden Folding Chair ($171)
I'm fond of rattan chairs because I grew up seeing them around, so I'm drooling over this wooden folding chair. It deserves a special place in my office for sure!
Tall Metal Side Table ($261)
Console tables just make everything feel so *official* in a home.
Header image via H&M
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.