30 Cozy Fall Outfit Ideas To Copy This November
Fall may start in September, but November tends to mark the beginning of cold-weather dressing. These are the days when you get to put a cardigan on and leave it — not take it on and off all day. (That's what October is for.) It's when we finally get to take out wool and cashmere and winter coats and layer, layer, layer until our cozy heart's content.
While we're looking forward to bringing back a few favorites that were in heavy rotation last year, we're even more excited to try something new. Whether you want to experiment with different silhouettes, play with pops of color, or mix dopamine dressing with the gray November sky, the fall outfit ideas ahead are worth copying — or at least taking a few notes from.
Long and Lean
A pencil maxi skirt is somehow elongated with a long, oversize cardigan.
A Pop of Black
Black tights have a major impact when they're underneath layers of cream and off-white.
Blue and Brown Plaid
A plaid jacket in complementary shades of blue and brown can make your everyday jeans look so intentional.
'60s Mod
A short hemline is just an excuse to show off your favorite tights.
Dressy Sweats
A long overcoat can dress up the most basic sweatsuit and deliver a most cozy fall outfit idea.
Shorts With Tights
Wear your favorite denim cutoffs into November with a warm pair of tights.
Matching Turtleneck and Beret
A black beret with a black turtleneck? Oui.
Turtleneck Slipdress
Take a summer dress into a late fall outfit with a turtleneck underneath.
Matching Sets
A soft sweater and matching shorts take loungewear to an almost-decadent level.
Orange and Red
Those who are bold enough to pair these fiery colors together will likely be rewarded.
Plaid and Puffy
Plaid plants, a turtleneck sweater, and a cropped puffer create a cozy trifecta.
Prep School, Reimagined
If only this comfy outfit was an actual prep school uniform, we'd drop out of our adult lives to enroll.
Maxi With Duck Boots
This look may have been born out of necessity, but that doesn't mean it can't be recreated.
Belted Puffer
A puffer jacket can tie the simplest look together when it has a tie waist.
Shearling Skirt
Look beyond jackets when it comes to incorporating fuzzy shearling into your wardrobe.
Penciled In
Proof that layers don't need to look bulky when the base is a slim pencil skirt and fitted turtleneck.
Denim Dress
A fitted denim dress brings structure to cozy staples like a turtleneck, tights, and an oversize wool coat.
Plaid on Plaid
There's the dress suit and the pantsuit, but have you considered the shorts suit? When it's wool and you wear it over tights and a turtleneck sweater, it works for November.
Workout Wear to Loungewear
Wear your favorite workout wear to hang outside with a warm flannel and wool hat.
A Blanket Jacket
When your coat feels more like a blanket than outerwear, you can truly just wrap yourself in it.
Rainy Day-Ready
The bright solids and this black-and-white hat will make you wish every morning was a rainy one.
Black and Gray
Black and gray will never betray you, especially when it comes to cold-weather dressing.
Silk and Wool
We rarely think to pair these two disparate fabrics together, but it's an unexpected way to feel both elevated and casual.
Ode to Beige
When you play with texture, beige is anything but boring.
Fully Vested
Vests are one of the best ways to show off a great turtleneck.
Pop of Paisley
An all-too-forgotten print, paisley feels like it's made for the cold, and with multiple colors, it can really tie an outfit together.
Loud and Muted
Don't be afraid to bring a little dopamine dressing to more muted pieces, like this beige floral skirt. It turns up the volume just a little.
Cozy Barbiecore
Here is absolute proof that summer's Barbiecore trend does not end when the warm weather does.
Plaid On Stripes
Is it still power clashing when it works this well?
Black and White and Red
What is black and white and red all over? An outfit that pops.
