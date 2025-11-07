I’d live an endless summer if I could, chasing the sun from one warm destination to the next, especially during non-peak season when hotels and beaches are less crowded and more affordable. If you feel the same, it’s time to swap snow boots for sandals and follow the sun this season. From the Caribbean to California, these affordable getaways will keep you cozy, sun-soaked and blissfully far from the extreme cold.

Casa Santos Todos Santos, Baja California Sur

This boho-cool desert escape offers chic boutique stays, creative restaurants, and plenty of sunshine — think “Tulum’s artsy cousin.” Nestled between the Pacific and the Sierra de la Laguna mountains, it was once a 19th-century sugar-cane hub. Now, it's a colorful village and haven for artists, surfers, and slow travelers. Its cobblestone streets are lined with historic missions, art galleries, and farm-to-table restaurants serving the freshest seafood and organic produce. Each year, its art and music festivals draw creative souls from around the world, while migrating whales make a splash just offshore. Stay at the Casa Santos (right now just under $200 a night), a modern and minimalist boutique hotel just minutes from the town center.

Shutterstock Santa Teresa, Costa Rica Small hotels and eco-lodges make this laid-back surf town affordable and sustainable (check out Ventura Santa Teresa for relaxed, modern vibes). Tucked along Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula, Santa Teresa has become a magnet for creatives, yogis, and adventure seekers. Once a sleepy fishing village, it now hums with beachfront cafés and open-air studios offering sunrise yoga and fresh smoothie bowls. Its long stretch of golden sand and world-class waves make it a surfer’s dream, while its lush jungle backdrop invites hiking, horseback rides, and hidden waterfall dips.

LaPlaya Beach and Golf Resort Naples, Florida With its balmy 75-degree winter days and golden sunsets, Naples, Florida is the ultimate U.S. winter escape. Think sugar-sand beaches and vibrant downtown lined with boutiques and bistros. For a stay that brings festive vibes, book LaPlaya Beach and Golf Resort , where the holidays are celebrated from morning to night. Enjoy Breakfast with Santa at BALEEN, gingerbread decorating, elf hunts, and cozy outdoor movie nights under the stars. Indulge in Christmas Eve and Day coastal feasts, while kick off Boxing Day with a lively Holiday Beach BBQ to ring in the new year.

Sara Grace Waters Curaçao Often overshadowed by Aruba, this Dutch-Caribbean island has pastel buildings, coral reefs, and direct flights that are often cheaper. Start in Willemstad, the UNESCO-listed capital where colorful Dutch architecture meets Caribbean rhythm — wander across the Queen Emma Pontoon Bridge, shop local art in Otrobanda, and snap photos of the iconic Handelskade waterfront. For beach bliss, head west to Playa Kenepa (Grote Knip) or Cas Abao, where the calm, clear water is perfect for snorkeling. Hike Christoffel National Park or explore sea caves and crashing waves at Shete Boka. When it’s time to refuel, try fresh-caught fish and fried plantains at a local “snèk” or sip a Blue Curaçao cocktail while watching the sunset.

Shutterstock Belize Barrier Reef From the lush jungle to ancient Mayan temples to the refreshingly blue Caribbean sea, Belize offers postcard-perfect views and experiences. Escape to a private island á la The White Lotus to the all-inclusive Blue Marlin Resort, where you can stay in your own beachfront cottage on a tiny private island perched right above the Belize Barrier Reef, a UNESCO World Heritage site and the second largest reef system in the world. Explore the South Water Caye Marine Reserve, a groups of small islands with their own unique habitats. Cruise through the Tobacco Caye Range to spot tons of frigate birds, brown-footed boobies and other marine bird species. Learn about coral reef ecology and rehabilitation, including how they're controlling the invasive and venomous lionfish, at the Smithsonian Research Station on Carrie Bow Cay. Finally, snorkel through the reef and explore a diverse underwater world of colorful fish, sea turtles, docile nurse sharks and more.

Sonesta Ocean Point Resort St. Maarten Maho Bay, St. Maarten For a chic, adults-only Caribbean escape, head to Maho Bay, St. Maarten for turquoise waters and a luxury stay, now 35% off. Perched on the island’s southwest shore, Sonesta Ocean Point Resort St. Maarten features sleek ocean-view suites, a stunning Edge Pool with panoramic sea views, and world-class dining at Azul Restaurant and Casa Blue Tapas Bar. It's located just steps from the lively energy of Maho Village, where you can find duty-free shopping, open-air bars, and nightlife that keeps the island buzzing long after sunset.

The Lodge Dawn Ranch Russian River Valley, CA Escape to California’s Russian River Valley this winter for a cozy retreat that feels worlds away — without the frostbite. Nestled among towering redwoods in Guerneville, The Lodge Dawn Ranch is a design-forward, 22-acre creative haven along the Russian River, where you can stroll along the banks for tranquil views and wildlife spotting. This season, the property is offering a limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal: enjoy up to 40% off two-night stays in 2026 when you book between November 18 and December 3, 2025 (blackout dates apply). The Russian River Valley is one of Sonoma County’s most celebrated wine regions too, known for its Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Don’t miss tastings at Korbel Champagne Cellars, Porter Creek Vineyards, or Gary Farrell Winery, and make sure to wander through Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve, just minutes from Guerneville, to stand among 1,400-year-old giants. Dawn Ranch guests visiting over Thanksgiving can savor the Thanksgiving Escape Package , which includes an overnight stay for two and access to a Thanksgiving Feast on the Sycamore Green, a festive outdoor gathering featuring turkey, mushroom wellington, winter citrus salad, citrus-glazed carrots, mac and cheese, and two irresistible pies: pumpkin and miso pecan.

Stephanie Crephead Sayulita, Mexico Just an hour north of Puerto Vallarta, Sayulita is a bohemian surf town with a kaleidoscope of colorful streets, beachside tacos, and laid-back surf schools. This former fishing village has blossomed into a creative hub for artists, yogis, and wave-chasers, yet still keeps its small-town charm. Spend your days strolling through vibrant markets, catching a sunset surf, or sipping margaritas with your toes in the sand. Find affordable boutique hotels and Airbnbs starting under $150/night.

Experience Scottsdale Scottsdale, AZ With more than 300 days of sunshine and the McDowell Sonoran Preserve — 36 times the size of Central Park — Scottsdale is a playground for sun and adventure seekers. Hike or bike through 225 miles of scenic desert trails, climb towering rock formations, or paddle under a canopy of stars during full-moon excursions at Canyon Lake. Scottsdale’s dining scene is as vibrant as its sunsets. Taste your way through award-winning and celebrity-chef-driven spots like Sel and Cala, or join an Arizona Food Tour through Old Town to sample local flavors, from modern Southwestern fare to small-batch gelato. It's also home to more resort spas per capita than any other U.S. city. Take that as your cue to book now.

Mayim Luna Savannah, Georgia If you’re craving a cozy Southern getaway with mild winter temps and fewer crowds, Savannah, Georgia, is pure charm wrapped in Spanish moss. Stroll beneath oak-lined streets in the Historic District, where 18th-century architecture meets art galleries, boutique hotels (many with seasonal discounts), and bustling cafés. Celebrate the Season in City Market transforms Savannah's City Market into a holiday wonderland with family-friendly activities, festive décor and FREE events, Dec. 5-6, 2025. Wander along River Street, browse the local shops, and sip something sweet on a rooftop overlooking the Savannah River. Don’t miss Forsyth Park, with its iconic fountain and weekend markets, or a carriage ride through the city’s cobblestone squares. For a taste of local flavor, dine at The Grey or Olde Pink House, then cap off the evening with live jazz or a ghost tour. Just 20 minutes away, Tybee Island offers quiet beaches and dolphin sightings year-round.

