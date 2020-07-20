8 Maximalist Interiors That Prove Minimalism Is on Its Way Out
The blank walls, stripped-down accessories, and muted palette of Scandi decor don't really inspire the imagination. There's nothing to discover, nothing to curate, and no room for "stuff." It's time to make healthy clutter cool again. Bring back the knickknacks, the collections, the patterns, and the colors! These eight spaces are filled to the brim with maximalist inspiration for every corner of your home.
We love colorful, abstract art like Blaze by designer Cyrille Gulassa to inspire maximalist walls without unnecessary clutter. (via Minted)
Gallery walls and pops of print are neatly organized in this fun sitting room. (via Sugar & Cloth)
Balancing colorful artwork with neutral furniture make this room feel welcoming to the max. (via Amanda Evanston Photography / Design*Sponge)
Choose your primary color and weave it throughout - B&W for the win! (via Manuel Rodriguez Photography / Project Nursery)
Organizing by color help this maximalist open shelving feel orderly vs. chaotic. (via The Design Files)
You can see repetition in this shelfscape, from ceramic egg cartons to pops of blue. (via Furbish Studio)
We love the idea of a bar cart and bookshelf pairing - max cocktail opportunities! (via Claire Brody Designs)
Layer on the color, from colorful walls to graphic prints to shiny mirrors and accessories. (via Eddie Ross Instagram)
