14 DIY Pillows That Are Too Cool to Be a Square
Squares are cool and all, but when it comes to cuddling up with the perfect DIY pillow, the shape just doesn't always cut it. If you're re-doing your cushy textiles, you might want to consider something a little out of the ordinary for that couch, armchair or bed. Forget about all those typical square pillows and go for a few with a bit more personality. Whether you prefer food-shaped pillows, trendy typographical pillows or a good nature-inspired accent, no couch is complete without a solid collection of pillows of all shapes and sizes. Check out these 14 funky DIY throw pillows that will get your couch thinking way outside the box (and check out our Sewing Online Class to refresh your sewing skills!)
1. DIY XOXO Pillows
Bring the spirit of love into your home with these hugs and kisses pillows. They're great for Valentine's Day and all year long! (via Brit + Co)
2. DIY Circus Animal Cookie
There's nothing better than food-turned-decor, especially with treats as sweet as these. Bring back those favorite childhood snacks and DIY a collection of animal crackers for your couch. (via Studio DIY)
3. DIY No-Sew Funfetti Cake Slice Pillow
If you want to make some gorgeous new pillows without messing with a sewing machine, you'll be drooling all over this sweet slice of cake. Bring on the baking — and by baking, we mean gluing. (via Aww, Sam)
4. DIY Woven Floor Pouf
Add a fun new piece of seating to your little one's room this weekend with a colorful woven pouf. Pull that old saucer sled out from the garage and use it as a base as you weave the pouf together — just don't pull it too tight or you'll end up with an Easter egg shape. (via Brit + Co)
5. DIY Emoji Dog Bed
Every pooch needs an emoji bed. Don't have a dog? Every adult needs an emoji floor pillow. Pick out your fave emoji face and use iron-on stickers to put together this project before you finish catching up on Netflix. (via Studio DIY)
6. DIY Geometric Tasseled Pillows
Take your classic square throw and add four more sides and eight more tassels. With the contrasting colors and flirty trimmings, these poofs are a must for your couch revamp plans. (via Brit + Co)
7. DIY Pet Pillows
Is it crazy to have a pillow that looks just like your pet? Crazy cute, maybe. Take your favorite pics to a printing store and get them to transfer the image onto fabric. Add a colorful backing, and you've finally got a cat who will cuddle with you on demand. (via Yellow Brick Road)
8. DIY Diamonds
Bling, bling. Diamond pillows are your couch's new best friend, especially when you can make them in any color you want. Don't let the angles intimidate you — if you can sew in a straight line, you can “rock" this DIY. (via Little White Whale)
9. DIY Cactus Pillow
Finally, a plant you have no chance of killing. There's no gardening required for these cool, cacti pillows… and they are a no-sew project, which means you're avoiding those needles too. Huge win-win. (via Brit + Co)
10. DIY Mountain Pillow
This snowy peak should definitely be on your “to-make" list — it's quick, useful and adorable. It would also be a great gift idea for any adventure-lovers in your life. (via Design Sponge)
11. DIY Donut
Don't be mad if this pretty DIY has you craving sprinkles. Pink frosting is on point with the Pantone pastel trend and the round shape is the perfect complement to the rest of your square throw pillows. Yummy. (via A Beautiful Mess)
12. DIY Pineapple Pillow
Bring tropical paradise right to your living room with an awesome geometric pineapple pillow. The yellow print is vibrant enough to welcome the warm spring weather *and* it will totally play well with the rest of your throw pillows. (via Caravanity)
13. DIY Conversation Heart Pillows
Just because it's not Valentine's Day doesn't mean you can't wear your heart on your sleeve — er, couch. Show off your loyalty to your bae (pizza, Netflix or your cat, obvz) with these fun conversation heart pillows. (via Brit + Co)
14. DIY Balloon Letter Pillows
Calling all hashtag lovers and typography gurus, this one's for you. Spell out your favorite motto in golden, huggable form. The hardest part of this project is choosing your hashtag #sorrynotsorry. (via Studio DIY)
Which is your favorite DIY pillow? If you make one, we want to check it out! Show us your project by tagging us on Instagram, and follow us on Pinterest for more DIY projects.
This post has been updated.
- How to make no sew pillow covers - B+C Guides ›
- How to make an octopus pillow - B+C Guides ›
- Instantly Upgrade Your Living Room With These DIY Stamped Pillows ›
- How to make a no-sew fleece pillow - B+C Guides ›
- How to make easy no-sew bandana pillows - B+C Guides ›
- Throw Pillows For Summer - Brit + Co ›