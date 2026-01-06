8 Cold & Flu Cures That Sound Unhinged—But Actually Might Help

When I’m down and out with a nasty cold, I’ll try just about anything to be able to breathe through my nose again and swallow without feeling like my throat is on fire. Sure, chicken noodle soup might bring some nostalgic comfort, and Tylenol may lower my fever. But sometimes, the latest strain of whatever sickness is ravaging my body calls for something a bit more unconventional.

That’s where some truly unique, even unhinged, ideas come into play, all in the name of finally feeling better. So if you’re sick of hitting CVS and are ready to experiment with more “out there” methods, here are the strangest potential cures that plenty of people swear by.

Here are 8 surprising cures for the cold and flu!

Lisa from Pexels Hot Chocolate Have a terrible cough you just can’t kick? Perhaps you should try drinking some hot chocolate. A study conducted in the UK analyzed the impact of theobromine, found in cocoa beans, on coughing and found it was actually a better cough suppressant than codeine. It’s important to note that the study size was small, so the scientific jury is still out on whether chocolate is a viable cough cure. Nonetheless, a steaming mug of hot cocoa definitely won’t make you feel any worse.

Amazon Vicks VapoRub (On Your Feet) Another swear-by cough and muscle ache remedy touted by people on social media? Vicks VapoRub. Rather than applying it to your chest and throat, though, this method calls for you to lather it on your feet before bed! After putting Vicks on the soles of their feet, throwing socks on top, and hitting the hay, users have reported experiencing less nighttime coughing and pain. It’s thought that perhaps the rub stimulates certain nerve endings, which hasn’t been confirmed with research. Even so, at least your skin will be moisturized by morning!

Kate Filatova Mashed Turnips Turnips might not be your go-to comfort food, but they have the potential to break up that awful mucus clogging your nose. In fact, this technique is popular in Iran, with people actually mashing up cooked turnips to cure their colds. The root vegetable is a stellar source of Vitamin C, as well as vitamins A, B, and K. Plus, turnips are thought to act like expectorants, or medicines that loosen mucus in your airways.

Amazon Apple Cider Vinegar Another expectorant that’s soared to new heights in pop culture is apple cider vinegar. Some people use it to manage their weight or blood sugar, but when you’re sick, the product’s acetic acid could also prove useful in killing bacteria and viruses. On top of that, probiotics from “the mother,” or the blobs or strings that float inside, might help boost your immune system. Just remember that you should never drink apple cider vinegar straight; instead, dilute it to avoid irritating your throat.

Karola G Sleeping Next To An Onion If you’re searching for a treatment that’s been around for centuries, look no further than your pantry–because all you need is an onion. Onions have an extremely long history in folk medicine, and many believe that placing the veggies around your room will help get rid of viruses and toxins in the air. Simply cut an onion in half, leave it on your end table, and go to bed. Some people even sleep with onion slices in their socks and claim it also absorbs toxins, despite there being a lack of scientific evidence to prove it.

ROMAN ODINTSOV Fermented Garlic Honey The idea of eating both garlic and honey at the same time probably doesn’t sound the most appetizing. But honestly, this strange sickness treatment actually has some known benefits to back it up. Think about it: honey is already a go-to for soothing sore throats. Meanwhile, garlic has immunity and anti-inflammatory benefits. That’s why wellness influencers have popularized the idea of fermenting garlic in a jar of honey for about a month, which breaks the ingredients down to a chemical level and may help relieve some cold symptoms.

Shutterstock Lizard Soup This traditional medicinal Hong Kong dish might be a little out of your comfort zone, but it’s said to offer similar benefits to classic chicken soup. It combines dried lizard, Chinese dates, and yams, all of which are simmered in water. There hasn’t been a consensus in the scientific community regarding whether chicken soup or lizard soup reigns supreme in the fight against sickness. Regardless, this water-based recipe will help rehydrate your body and potentially thin out the pesky mucus you’ve been battling.

Shutterstock Hot Toddy Finally, while hot toddies are hit cocktails at holiday parties, many also enjoy the drink when they’re dealing with an annoying cold. This folk remedy has been around for ages, and the warm mix of whiskey, honey, lemon, and hot water is believed to soothe your throat. The steam can also loosen mucus by adding moisture to dry airways, and, again, honey has immune-boosting properties. Just keep in mind that alcohol itself is an immunosuppressant, so while this remedy might offer temporary relief, it’s best used in moderation.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more recipes and remedies!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.