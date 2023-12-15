This Is The Easiest Hot Toddy Recipe You’ll Ever Make
We love warm winter cocktailsnot only for their ability to keep us toasty during cold nights but also for their – ahem – somewhat debated medicinal properties (gotta love a spiked drink). The key to making a hot cocktail is to keep it simple! This hot toddy recipe does just that. Seriously, it's only *two* ingredients – if you don’t count the water, that is. Plus, it's tailored for an easy-peasy single serving. Our hot toddy recipe is gonna have you beaming with warmth all winter long. Sip it with family by the fire, and get ready to relish in real coziness.
Ingredients For This Easy Hot Toddy Recipe
We made this single-serve hot toddy recipe easier than your traditional take by nixing the honey and using honey-flavored bourbon instead. So yum! To heat the water, we recommend using an electric tea kettle, but you can microwave or boil the water on the stovetop just as easily. If you like your drinks sweeter, you can add honey, agave, maple syrup, or even Stevia to give each sip a boost.
- 1 oz Wild Turkey American Honey Bourbon
- 3 ounces water
- 1/4 lemon, plus 1 slice for garnish
How To Make A Hot Toddy
- Boiling water is the longest part of the process for making a hot toddy, so go ahead and get that going first.
- Meanwhile, prep your lemon pieces. You’ll want one quarter for squeezing some juice in, and one thin slice for garnishing your hot toddy.
- Then, measure 1 ounce of honey bourbon into your cutest mug.
- After it's heated up, add 3 ounces of boiled water to the mug.
- Finish by adding a little bit more flavor with a squeeze from the lemon wedge.
- Top with the thin lemon slice for garnish, and you’re done! Now, it's boozy tea time.
