Margot Robbie's Stuns On 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' Premiere Red Carpet — See The Look!

Margot Robbie is officially headed back to the big screen in her first film since Barbie debuted in 2023! The Wolf of Wall Street star joins Colin Farrell (The Penguin) in this fantastical romance — and based on the trailer, it's sure to be a tear-jerker! Wanna know more about the film? Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Here's everything you need to know about Margot Robbie & Colin Farrell's new movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, coming to theaters this fall.

What is the song from a Big Bold Beautiful Journey? The song in the new Big Bold Beautiful Journey trailer is "I Miss You, I'm Sorry" by Gracie Abrams. This is my favorite Gracie song and I love hearing this new, gorgeous cinematic version!

What is Colin Farrell's next movie? Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures Margot Robbie's next movie is a romantic drama called A Big Bold Beautiful Journey that's perfect for About Time lovers. Let's get into it!

Where can I watch A Big Bold Beautiful Journey? Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures A Big Bold Beautiful Journey lands in theaters on September 19, 2025.

What is the plot of the Big Bold Beautiful Journey? Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures At it's core, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is a story about love — love for someone else, but also love for yourself. When two strangers meet at a wedding, their lives intertwine on a strange and unique way. The pair finds themselves walking through the many different doors of their lives, traveling through time and taking each moment as it comes in all it's unbelievable glory. Star Colin Farrell told Collider that it's "a kind of love story." He said, "It’s grounded in a world that we recognize, but it also is removed enough into the world of fantastical that it goes into these kinds of whimsical places." The official log line for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is, "An imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them."

Who's in the A Big Bold Beautiful Journey cast? Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures The cast for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is honestly STACKED. It includes: Margot Robbie as Sarah

as Sarah Colin Farrell as David

as David Jodie Turner-Smith

Lily Rabe

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Hamish Linklater

Where is A Big Bold Beautiful Journey filmed? Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures A Big Bold Beautiful Journey began filming in Los Angeles, California in April 2024, and continued throughout the spring.

Is there a trailer for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey yet? Sony Pictures Yes, there is a trailer for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey — and you can stream it on Youtube!

See Margot Robbie's Gorgeous 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' Premiere Red Carpet Look! Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Margot Robbie hit the red carpet for the London premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey and stunned everyone with this jaw-dropping look. The Barbie actress donned a sheer, beaded gown featuring floral embellishments and a super sexy, low back.

Joe Maher/Getty Images This isn't the red carpet Margot's absolutely amazed us with for a press tour. During her run for Barbie, Margot pulled out looks left and right that left us breathless. We can't wait to see what she wears next for this film!

Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

This post has been updated.