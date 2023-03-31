This Tulip Hack Keeps Your Bouquets Fresher For Longer
The store-bought flower game has changed, thanks to this genius hack we found on how to care for tulips. If you catch your flowers slipping, this trick is perfect for keeping them fresher for longer this spring. Read on for the most mind blowing tulip hack, and the top tips on caring for them once they’re in a gorgeous vase!
How do you keep tulips alive indoors?
Photo by Tara Winstead / PEXELS
There are three key components to keeping indoor tulips alive: full sun, cool location, and fresh water. Tulips soak up the sun, literally, so you’ll want to place them in a south-facing window, or just near the best, sunniest window in your home. But be careful – tulips are also all about a cool home, so they need to live near cool air. Maybe you place them near an A/C vent, or partially in the shade. Either way will keep your blooms goin’ strong. Finally, replacing the tulip water every 2-3 days keeps everything fresh and clean for the stems to thrive.
How long do tulips last indoors?
Image via Alesia Kozik / PEXELS
With the proper care, store bought tulips can last you up to a week. A crucial step in maintaining your tulips’ health is topping them off with cold, fresh, and filtered water every 2-3 days.
What does each tulip color mean?
Photo by Alesia Kozik / PEXELS
- Red: These fiery flowers are all about lust and love, baby. Red tulips are the most popular floral gift among new relationships, but also make for a great self-gift!
- Orange: Orange tulips signify connection. You might receive these if you're feeling all the good feelings with a lover. Ooh, even more romance!
- Yellow: Like the color yellow does, these brightly hued tulips recall happiness and hope. They’re sure to put a smile on your recipient’s face – even if it’s your own!
- Purple: Royalty and opulence are on-theme for purple tulips. Since purple dye was only affordable for the wealthy in its early days, this color is revered as downright fancy.
- White: White tulips are often representative of a condolent “I’m sorry,” making them partial to funeral services. The color white also symbolizes purity and holiness, so these tulips can also be present at religious celebrations.
- Pink: You’re likely to give (or receive) pink tulips as a congratulatory gesture. They’re perfect for graduation ceremonies and baby showers!
- Blue: Blue tulips symbolize individuality. Because blue tulips are specially designed by plant breeders to take on this blue hue, this color stands out as unique.
How To Care For Store-Bought Tulips
@liz_ird happy tulip season, here’s how to get the most out of your tulips! #tulips#tulipcare#traderjoestulips#flowertips#flowercaretips#tulipseason♬ Pink Champagne - Abby Roberts
- Pick up your tulips! You can totally get them at the grocery store, but make sure the tulips you pick haven't opened yet. This increases the longevity of the blooms you’ll see at home!
- Once you get home, trim each tulip stem on a diagonal angle. It’ll maximize the amount of water the flowers take in for the best looking blooms!
- Next, cut the leaves off your beautiful tulip bouquet. Be careful not to rip the leaves, because this can actually damage the flowers and expose them to bacteria and even mold – yuck!
- Once the flowers are all trimmed, put the stems in your favorite vase. Fill it with cold water and some ice cubes, then pour up a tiny shot of plain vodka and give it to the tulips. It helps them stand straight up! (I wish I could say the same after a vodka shot!)
🌷 Bonus Tulip Hack:
Put a pre-1980 penny in the water. Pennies made before that year contain copper, and since copper is a fungicide, the coin will keep your flowers fresh for longer. 🤯
Sign up for our newsletter for all things spring!
Header image via ArtHouse Studio / PEXELS