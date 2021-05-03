The Best Mother's Day Flowers For Your Mom's Zodiac Sign
Mother's Day is on May 9th. Instead of just calling your mother on the phone to wish her well, send a bouquet of flowers to show her that you care. If you choose a flower that vibes well with her zodiac sign, then she'll be able to exude the flavor and spirit of her truest cosmic self — which you already appreciate and love.
Photo: Brit + Co
Aries: Tulip
Nothing in the world can compare or compete with the love that your Aries mother has given you throughout the years — except for Tulips (who is one of the official flowers of the zodiac sign Aries). The boldness, charm, and elegance of the Tulip cannot be compared to any other flower, which is how you feel about your Aries mom (especially since your mom has a fierce and protective nature, which resembles how Tulips grow).
Photo: Brit + Co
Taurus: Rose
Your Taurus mother is Bullish about the flowers that you give to her. You're well aware of the fact that Tauruses know a lot about earthy beauty, which makes them flower connoisseurs. Roses are the ideal flower for Taurus, as it shows gratitude, grace, and love — which are the words that you would use in describing your mother. Show your Taurus mother affection by giving them a bouquet of flowers that they will appreciate.
Gemini: Lavender
Geminis are known to do a million things at once. If you can think back to your youthful days, you'll remember that your Gemini mom was always busy driving you to school and doing errands around town. In fact, they still have a to-do lost a mile high that they accomplish in a day. Therefore, a calming fragrant flower like lavender is ideal for Gemini to reduce the stress and anxieties from their daily routines.
Photo: Jay Castor/Unsplash
Cancer: Water Lily
Mother's Day is a magical holiday for all Cancer moms, which is why it's important to get them the best flowers. Water Lily is most aligned with the Moon, who is the planetary ruler of the zodiac sign Cancer. This flower represents maternity, emotion, and creativity. Therefore, your Cancer mother will definitely adore receiving a bouquet full of them. After all, these flowers symbolize the nurturing, sensitive, and loving side of the softhearted zodiac sign.
Photo: Brit + Co
Leo: Sunflower
As you know, your Leo mother has a larger than life personality that brings a bright smile to everyone in your family's faces. All the more reason for you to gift them a bouquet of vibrant and cheerful sunflowers that radiates positivity. This sunny flower also represents loyalty and bravery, which are some of the attributes that you associate with the maternal lioness in your life whose heart is larger than a bouquet of sunflowers.
Photo: Brit + Co
Virgo: Daisy
Much like the attributes of the zodiac sign Virgo, daisies symbolize purity of heart and innocence. The Virgo mother is a kind, patient, and gentle soul who will absolutely love receiving these tender and sweet flowers on Mother's Day. Plus, daisies are gifts that are often brought for mothers from their children because they speak to the unwavering bond and attachment to the maternal influence in our lives, as well as childbirth and new beginnings.
Photo: Raphael Cabuis/Unsplash
Libra: Bluebell
The Libra mother shows everlasting love and always puts the needs of their children first, which makes them extremely sympathetic and supportive to the emotional plight of their kids (something you are acutely aware of, having been raised by a Libra mother). Bluebells are the perfect flower to gift for them this Mother's Day because they symbolize their gentle, kind, and accommodating personality. Also, they can intoxicate all of the senses of your Venusian mother.
Scorpio: Peony
Peonies represent passion. If you have a Scorpio mother, then you're fully aware of their emotional vibe. The other quality of Peonies is compassion and loyalty. Your Scorpio mom has a sweet personality that has given support to you throughout the years. After all, Scorpios will go to bat for anyone and everyone that they love (especially YOU) because their heart is unwavering which is why they'll absolutely love receiving these flowers on Mother's Day.
Photo: Assem Gniyat/Unsplash
Sagittarius: Carnation
Carnations are a symbol of motherly love and associated with the sign Sagittarius because of the luck that they bring to the recipient. Your Sagittarius mom will identify with the adventurous and happy flower that adds a dash of spontaneity and joy to the mix in any floral arrangement or centerpiece when given solo in a bouquet. All of these qualities are descriptions of what you think and feel about your fun loving Sagittarius mother.
Photo: Karen Cann/Unsplash
Capricorn: Pansy
Pansies are the official flower of the zodiac sign Capricorn because they are the first to bloom in the beginning of the new year. Known to be intense in color and considered to be humble by floriculturists. Your Capricorn mom may give a lot of their energy to work, but their heart is 100% in parenting. Pansies also represent spiritual attainment and drive, a sentiment that resonates in the description of your reflective Capricorn mother.
Photo: Thimo van Leeuwen/Unsplash
Aquarius: Bird Of Paradise
Aquarius is known to be individualistic and unique, much like the Bird Of Paradise flower. And, your Aquarian mother is no different. That's why they will love receiving these colorful beauties as a gift. Much like your Aquarian mother, they inspire free thinking, intellectual fulfillment, and joy. Therefore, your air sign mom will love adorning her home with these magnificent orange, blue, and sometimes white flowers that signify happiness, thoughtfulness, and faithfulness of the heart.
Photo: Ankhesenamun/Unsplash
Pisces: Orchid
Orchids are very mystical and ethereal. The refined flower represents strength, another sentiment that the intuitive water sign aligns with. Your Pisces mother has always shown off their inner tenacious spirit throughout the years by expressing their unconditional love and support to you on an emotional level. Plus, orchids are mysterious and surprising in their numinous nature. Send some orchids to your Pisces mom to show you understand and see them for who they are.
Lisa Stardust is a NYC-based astrologer and author of Saturn Return Survival Guide: "Navigating This Cosmic Rite of Passage Simple steps to build stronger relationships" due out this May from Hardie Grant Books. Follow her @lisastsrdustastro on Instagram or visit her website for more astrological goodness.
Follow us @BritandCo for more Mother's Day ideas.