20 White Dresses for Graduation To Celebrate Yourself In Style
As the seasons shift and a long-awaited spring finally arrives, a few things are inevitable: the ground is thawing, the birds are chirping, and graduation ceremonies are right around the corner. In traditional practice, whether your graduation is from high school, college, or beyond, a white graduation dress perfectly complements all your robes and cords.
Instead of letting this unspoken dress code inhibit your sense of style and self-expression, lean into it! When you look good, you feel good — let this mantra ring true on your celebratory day with these white graduation dresses. You’ll find a range of styles, prices, lengths, and more to help you find your perfect match.
Image via Lulus
Lulus Cause to Celebrate Midi Dress ($79)
Hell-bent on avoiding an all-white ensemble? Then this beautiful, chiffon midi dress from Lulus is what you need for your big day. Artfully covered in subtle, gold dots, this dress is truly a ‘cause to celebrate!’
Image via Lily Pulitzer
Lily Pulitzer Zoya Romper ($218)
Giving the illusion of a dress, this jacquard romper is complete with shorts underneath hidden by side-tie panels for both coverage and comfort.
Image via Altar'd State
Altar'd State Ida Floral Crochet Dress ($110)
Yes way, appliqué. The flower overlay is a sweet nod to femininity and the interesting crochet texture that covers this mini dress is sure to make you stand out among others.
Image via Sabo Skirt
Sabo Skirt Fabi Midi Dress ($90)
Effortlessly chic, this cap sleeve midi dress will photograph like a dream in any and all graduation pics. Plus, it’s the perfect addition to pack for all your post-grad travels this summer! Win-win!
Image via Anthropologie
Anthropologie Somerset Eyelet Mini Dress ($160)
Luckily for you, Anthropologie's bestselling, best-reviewed dress ever just happens to also be white! The unique eyelet pattern and elastic waist detail make it the perfect fit for a wide range of wearers.
Image via Lulus
Lulus Devoted Lover Midi Dress ($68)
Business in the front, party in the back; this bodycon dress features a high neckline that exudes a professional feel while the low back with a twist detail brings a playful aspect.
Image via Reformation
Reformation Catarina Dress ($218)
Short and sweet - enough said.
Image via Revolve
Amanda Uprichard Evaline Dress ($198)
Amanda Uprichard hit the nail on the head with this beautiful, sleek short-sleeved dress that will leave you wondering how you ever survived without it.
Image via Abercrombie
Abercrombie & Fitch Premium Crepe Jumpsuit ($120)
If dresses aren’t your style, not to worry, Abercrombie has you covered. This strapless jumpsuit is sophisticated yet sexy; perfect for saying your farewells to any classmates you may have been crushing on ;).
Image via Hill House
Hill House Silk Ellie Nap Dress ($250)
Hill House is known for their nap dresses, and for good reason. Constructed from 100% silk, this sleeveless dress lets you wear it, instead of the other way around.
Image via Dissh Milahn
Dissh Milahn Linen Dress ($190)
Graduation aside, you need this dress in your closet. Featuring front and back slits for easy movement, this fitted floor-length dress is a staple piece that will last through the years.
Everlane Satin Square-Neck Slip Dress ($128)
This elegant slip dress is comfortable enough for all-day wear, yet has a timeless feel that elevates the look of anyone who puts it on.
Image via Eloquii
Eloquii Twisted Shoulder Sheath Dress ($100)
Eloquii’s mission to provide extended sizes in a fashionable manner is evident in this curve-hugging midi dress complete with twisted shoulder detailing.
Image via Francesca's
Francesca's Hannah Mini Dress ($66)
This flirty, flouncy wrap dress features long sleeves if you’d prefer to show less skin, and it’s less than $100 - how could you not buy it?
Image via Showpo
Showpo Vashti Mini Dress ($70)
Showpo’s puff sleeve dress is so cute, you’ll have a hard time not buying it in every color after graduation.
Image via River Island
River Island Satin Halter Neck Dress ($70)
This twist-neck dress offers full coverage and a minimalistic design for easy wear underneath a graduation gown.
Image via Free People
Free People Eye-Catching Mini ($78)
A plunging neckline and open back with a bow detail add unique detail to the traditional white graduation dress. Comments share that this mini dress is best suited for taller girls or those with a long torso, so if you fit the bill, this is the dress for you.
Image via Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah Toit Volant Bridgette Dress ($265)
Lean into the coquette aesthetic with this lightweight, cotton midi dress, sure to fulfill your grad dress dreams and beyond.
Image via Peppermayo
Peppermayo Loren Midi Dress ($75)
Elegant and affordable, this silky midi dress has details including a ruched chest and a back tie to accentuate your curves in a subtle way.
Image via Madewell
Madewell Plus Tiered Midi Dress ($128)
A sweetheart neckline and button detail make this sleeveless dress perfect for warmer graduation ceremonies, and with size offerings up to a 28, it’s a great fit for all who are interested.
Tag us with your favorite graduation dresses on Instagram and subscribe to our email newsletter for more fashion inspiration!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS