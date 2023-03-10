You Don't Want To Miss This New Sweet Spring Drink From Starbucks
When it comes to ordering our first seasonal spring drink, we gravitate toward sips that feel as light and carefree as our favorite ethereal aesthetics. If you're not in the mood for a fruity pink drink, we've got you covered with this new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew. Rich, sweet, and smooth, it has all the cozy feelings of your fave winter treat but over ice. It's safe to say this drink has us dreaming of warmer days.
“Taking inspiration from salted caramels and gooey sticky buns, the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew is a lovely balance of decadent baking flavors with a delicate and creamy cold foam topping that seamlessly blends into the coffee with each sip,” says Starbucks beverage developer Erin Marinan. “This velvety smooth Nitro Cold Brew provides customers with a fresh take on the fan-favorite caramel flavor.”
You can order the drink in-store right now (along with their new cup collection), but keep reading for everything you need to know about this new iteration of cold brew — and how to make it for yourself.
What's in the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew?
The Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew features Starbucks' cold brew swirled with a combo of cinnamon and caramel flavors. It's topped with cinnamon sweet cream cold foam and just enough of their cinnamon dolce topping to make our mouth water.
Long story short, if you're a fan of strong coffee and sweet flavors, then this is the drink for you.
What is the difference between a cold brew and a nitro cold brew at Starbucks?
Regular cold brew is just coffee grounds and water. Nitro cold brew is infused with nitrogen so it has a smooth and frothy texture in every sip.
Are Nitro cold brews strong?
Nitro cold brews usually have more caffeine than regular coffee (a tall has 215 mg of caffeine compared to around 95 mg in a regular cup of coffee). However, since it's smooth instead of acidic or sharp, it's still enjoyable. We love topping our cold brews with sweet cream and cold foam, too.
How To Make Your Own Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew
Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew
To make this flavorful and robust drink, mix up your coffee grounds and your water and let it sit. This allows the coffee to steep naturally instead of shocking the coffee from the grounds with hot water. Then you just need to add your favorite caramel and cinnamon syrups and enjoy! (via Girl on Bloor)
Make sure you tag us when you make your own Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew on Instagram and follow us on Pinterest for more recipes.
