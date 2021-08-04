11 Starbucks Drinks You Can Actually Make At Home
We love all things coffee, and that includes our favorite drinks on the Starbucks menu (we're looking at you, Pink Drink!). But since ordering a latte every day of the week isn't the most budget-friendly idea, we rounded up 11 Starbucks DIY recipes from TikTok that you can make right at home. From Pumpkin Spice Lattes to Cold Brew, we've got your morning cup o' joe with a twist covered.
Pink Drink
@abigailscupoftea
Fruity, sweet, and pink, this drink is like happiness in a to-go cup. Experiment with your ratio of coconut milk to fruit juice until you find a mix you like!
Java Chip Frappuccino
@carissareese1
The Java Chip Frappuccino is a classic, but with the at-home version, you can totally control how much or less sugar you put into it.
Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
@carissareese1
Spruce up your cold brew with a vanilla sweet cream that rivals any milky ingredient.
Iced Caramel Macchiato
@ashley.kuykendall21
Make as many Iced Caramel Macchiato as you want with this recipe!
Peppermint Mocha
@courtandnate
Who says you can only drink a Peppermint Mocha around the holidays? Make it when the weather turns frosty, or add some ice for a hot afternoon.
Matcha Latte
@shaynateresetaylor
Matcha took the Internet by storm, and for good reason. With antioxidants, detoxifying properties, and cardiovascular health benefits, the green tea is a great way to start your morning. Add some sweetener and the milk of your choice to make this drink extra tasty.
DIY Sweet Cream
@refillmama
Make any cup of coffee a little fancier with this DIY cream that only calls for four ingredients.
Iced Chai With Pumpkin Cold Foam
@mayafraserphoto
Iced Chai is full of sugar, spice, and everything nice. Grab your favorite jacket because the pumpkin cold foam will definitely put you in a fall mood.
Very Berry Refresher
@loveofearthco
If you're not exactly a coffee drinker, swap that cold brew for this Very Berry Refresher. Yum!
Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte
@kalejunkie
It's almost PSL season, so get ready with this take on the Pumpkin Spice Latte. Since it's iced, it's great for warmer weather, but it's just as tasty hot.
DIY Cold Brew
@cafehailee
Make this base for all your favorite drinks — easy as pie and much easier on your wallet.
What's your go-to Starbucks order?
Image via Jordan Nix/Unsplash
