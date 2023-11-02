Spoiler Alert: There’s A Stanley Tumbler In The Starbucks Holiday Cups Collection
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The Starbucks winter menu has officially made its grand arrival, and we’re reveling in all things Peppermint Mocha. The chain introduced a new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai for this year, but also brought back seasonal faves from last year like the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and the Caramel Brulée Latte.
While you're on your next coffee run to grab your no-fail hot drinkand Gingerbread Loaf combo, keep your eyes peeled for Starbucks’ 2023 holiday cups! There are several brand-new cup designs for the actual drinks themselves, plus a plethora of Starbucksmerchandise(AKA cold cups, tumblers, mugs, and more). Let’s see what’s available!
Starbucks Holiday To-Go Cups Design
The cups for both hot and cold Starbucks drinks are giving festive. They’re jolly, colorful, and the perfect way to usher in the holiday season! From swirls to stars, they’re sure to infuse your days with a little bit of extra joy.
“When we were looking at trends when designing this year’s holiday, we kept seeing bright, bold, uplifting colors,’” Kristy Cameron, creative director at Starbucks said. “We found that magenta alongside the holiday reds and greens lifts the traditional holiday colors and makes the red look even brighter.”
There’s five different designs total: 4 for hot drinks, and 1 for iced drinks. The Starbucks holiday cups for hot beverages come in these named patterns: Party Plaid, Peppermint Swirl, Ribbon Spool, and Bauble Wrap. The cup for any iced drinks is called Frosted Bauble, boasting cute, starry, ornament-like illustrations on it.
Starbucks' Reusable Holiday Cups For 2023
The café chain has already given us a sneak peek at what sort of offerings will be in stores as far as merchandise goes. From cold cups, thermoses, and color-changing cups, there’s something to excite everyone. Here’s what’s on shelves now, plus rumors about some limited-edition holiday cups floating around.
Iridescent Winter White Cold Cups and Ornament
These shiny cups will go for $24.95 (24 oz), $19.95 (16oz), and $12.95 (ornament).
Poinsettia Red Prism Cold Cups and Ornament
Also available in a deep ruby red, these cold cups sell for $24.95 (24 oz), $19.95 (16oz), and $12.95 (ornament).
Geometric Rainbow Glass Mug
This darling mug is perfect for warming up your winter soul with a hot coffee. It sells for $16.95 at Starbucks stores.
Color Changing Hot Cup Set
These multicolor cups morph into different hues once you pour a hot drink in them. The set of 6 sells for $19.95 – making it the perfect gift set to distribute among your loved ones.
Ribbon Tumblers
The Ribbon Tumblers remind us of candy cane swirls, which is ideal for the holidays! They go for $16.95 each.
Peppermint Pink Prism Mug
Like the other geometric mug, this one boasts a light pink hue. It sells for $18.95.
Deep Red Pleated Tumbler
Got places to go this holiday season? Take your coffee with you (and keep it warm) with this secure tumbler that costs $27.95.
Winter Night Tumbler
This one will also keep your drinks warm all season long – and then some! Cop it for $19.95 at Starbucks stores.
Iridescent Siren Cold Cup
This insulated cold drinks cup pays homage to the Starbucks mascot, the siren. It costs $19.95.
Icicle Blue Tumbler
The siren also adorns this tumbler that reflects the cold winter season. It's also $19.95.
Glitter Red Cold Cup
This cold cup glitters with holiday charm. It'll cost you $4.95 and can be reused each and every day.
Gradient Winter Blue Water Bottle
Stay hydrated this winter with this gorgeous reflective bottle. It goes for $27.95.
Starbucks Holiday Stanley Cup
In addition to these stunning holiday cup designs, some Starbucks stans have seen a gleaming red Starbucks Stanley tumbler in stores! If you’re crazy for the tall-standing sipper, now’s your time to grab it.
Which one of Starbucks’ holiday cups is your favorite? Follow more coffee news with Brit + Co.
Images via Starbucks.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.