Tomato Girl Summer Isn’t Over *Yet* Thanks To A Collab From Hunt’s And Lisa Says Gah
This summer has seen a most food-forward trend rise to popularity: Tomato Girl Summer. Paralleling the laidback life of a coastal European gal, the style ranges from fiery red fabrics to tomato-clad patterns for anyone to wear. Taking inspo from their snacky Tapas collection, tomato brand Hunt's is collaborating with Lisa Says Gah to bring a fully Tomato Girl-approved merch line. Including 3 shoppable pieces and a sweet sticker sheet, the Hunt's x Lisa Says Gah Tomato Girl collab is set to go live on Friday, August 18 at 12pm PST – mark your calendars, and peep what's for sale below!
Tomato Girl Tote Bag ($18)
Your farmer's market trips will never be the same once you've added a touch of Tomato Girl Summer to your tote bag rotation.
Tomato Girl Alex Tee ($75)
This cozy baby tee is made from 100% recycled cotton, and gives you the perfect excuse to infuse your late summer wardrobe with Tomato Girl feels.
Tomato Hoop Earrings ($48)
These glass tomato earrings are great for a subtle touch of the season's reddest fruit!
Tomato Girl Sticker Sheet
This adorable sticker sheet, free with purchase, provides the cutest water bottle stickers ever.
Sign up for our newsletter for more of the fashion collabs you just *can't* miss!
Images via Lisa Says Gah
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.