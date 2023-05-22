Lisa Says Gah Is Serving The Freshest 'Fits With Their New Tapas Collection
Lisa Says Gah is always dishing us up cute things to wear, but their latest tapas-inspired collection has us head over heels – or rather, head over small plates. The Tapas Collection features patterns of fresh foods from shrimp and oysters, to cheese and peppers – all the best mid-day snack additions. The pieces feel especially fit for a coastal getaway, as you can don tapas-covered swimsuits, vibrant coverups, and flowy, foodie-esque dresses. Flaunt the tasty treats when you’re throwing a tapas party – they’re perfect. Get ready to dig in – shop our favorites from LSG below!
Cleo Cami ($118)
This super feminine tank flatteringly hugs your chest, then falls out into a loose-fitting body. And of course, it's covered in the tapas fabric print!
Evelyn Tie Pant ($148)
The Evelyn Tie Pant boasts a range of colors from the tapas pattern on a super lightweight cotton for maximized breathability. Tie all of the ties for a more put-together look, or leave a few at the bottom loose for a carefree, coastal vibe.
Robyn Jean ($188)
The Robyn Jean works similarly, but instead provides a more structured style to wear on the bottom. Pair with some neutral sandals and a black baby tee for an easy dinnertime 'fit.
Sofia Slip Dress ($148)
Tapas are sprinkled throughout this flowy pick that's as easy to style as it is to put on. This piece will become a summer go-to!
Alex Tee ($75)
This tee is prime for going full-fledged foodie and matching with the rest of the Tapas Collection. The two new prints from Lisa Says Gah include these melons, and another with clams on the front.
Evan Short ($158)
For showing more skin, the Evan Short steps in with the playful print. These can be dressed up or worn casually, which is a staple for any summer closet.
Sandy Midi Skirt ($118)
We *love* that you can wear the tapas print in so many different ways. This time, don a food-filled midi skirt with a white tee for an effortless summer day look.
Lux Dress ($188)
This pick is draped in a breezy linen fabric, so even when it's hot out, you feel comfy. The drawstring bodice details make this dress oh-so flirty and feminine!
Andie Set ($178)
The Andie Set is ideal for your post-beach look. It's crafted from thin, yet durable fabric that breathes even in the warmest weather. You can also choose to style each piece up or wear alone.
Daphne Two Piece ($138)
The swimsuit names from Lisa Says Gah's latest correlate with the main gals from The White Lotus season 2, and we're obsessed. This first suit is darker and strappy, perfect for when you're craving more sun-to-skin moments.
Harper One Piece ($138)
The next suit is a one piece, which can be worn to the sea or pool. It can also be styled like a bodysuit under skirts, shorts, and jeans!
Accessories
Limoncello Hoops ($48)
Prance around on vacay wearing these lemony hoops – we promise you'll feel like the coolest gal on the beach.
Tapas Wine Tote ($55)
It's not a tapas party without wine! This convenient tote makes transporting your fave red or white easy, all while emulating the best snacks.
Anchovy Earrings ($45)
Anchovies are back in, and their popularity is reflected in this piece from the Tapas Collection. They come in gold and silver, so you can pair them swimmingly with your summertime wardrobe.
Pepper Hoops ($48)
Spice things up with these red pepper hoops – ideal for earring stacking
Header image via Lisa Says Gah