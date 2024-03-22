The Inside Out 2 Movie Features Your Favorite The Bear And Stranger Things Stars
With this year's summer movies, and all the new Disney movies on the way, there is *plenty* of content to choose from the next time you're craving a movie night. The best part about the newest Disney Pixar flick — the Inside Out 2 movie — is that it features some of the biggest names from your favorite new TV shows. The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri and Stranger Things star Maya Hawke are just two of the names joining this sequel — here's everything else you need to know.
What are the 4 new emotions in Inside Out 2?
Image via Disney
Alongside the emotions we fell in love with in the first Inside Out movie (Joy, Anger, Sadness, Fear, and Disgust), we're meeting four new emotions in Inside Out 2: Maya Hawke's Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri's Envy, Adèle Exarchopoulos's Ennui (or boredom), and Paul Walter Hauser's Embarrassment. These new emotions always seem to arrive at the start of the teenage years, and it appears Riley is no exception!
When is the Inside Out 2 release date?
Image via Disney
Inside Out 2 hits theaters June 14, 2024. It's full of so much life and color that it's the perfect summer movie! It'll also provide the opportunity for viewers to reconnect with their inner child in a new way, which I'll gladly accept after a summer of Barbie!
What is the Inside Out 2 movie about?
Image via Disney
Inside Out 2 reconnects us with Riley, her family, and all their emotions. But this time, we're in for a whole new adventure because Riley's turning 13, and a slew of new emotions are moving in. Now, not only does Riley (and Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger) have to get used to high school, she also has to get used to her newfound Envy, Anxiety, Embarrassment, and Ennui. Watch the Inside Out 2 movietrailer here.
How old is Riley in Inside Out 2?
Image via Disney
Riley turns 13 at the beginning of the Inside Out 2 movie. This particular birthday means that Riley is growing up and changing — and that her original emotions have to make room for some new additions to Headquarters. Becoming a teenager, and becoming acquainted with all the new experiences that come with being 13 years old, is a universal experience and I'm so excited to see how the movie handles it!
Who will voice Disgust in the Inside Out 2 movie?
Image via Disney
Liza Lapira will voice Disgust in Inside Out 2. Following a reported contract dispute, Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader exited the sequel after voicing Disgust and Fear, respectively, in the first film. Liza Lapira and Tony Hale have joined the cast, alongside new cast members Ayo Edebiri, Maya Hawke, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser.
We'll also hear Amy Poehler as Joy, Lewis Black as Anger, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Kensington Tallman as Riley, Lilimar as Val, and Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan as Riley's parents.
Lead images via Jon Kopaloff/Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
