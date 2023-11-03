The Best New Home Decor And Interior Design Books To Help You Refresh Your Space
The next best thing to binge-watching home decor shows is swooning over the pages of home decor books by your favorite designers. Shea McGee, Kelly Wearstler, Jeremiah Brent, Bobby Berk and more are inspiring us with new books about how to live beautifully, colorfully, elegantly, and even on a budget. Gift them to the interior design lovers in your life, use them as a coffee table books, and prepare to be inspired to create a home that inspires joy, creativity, and comfort. Something we can all use these days, right? Enjoy!
The Art of Home: A Designer Guide To Creating An Elevated Yet Approachable Home
We couldn't wait to get our hands on Shea McGee's beautiful new decor book, where she shares the details behind her design process, inspires us with swoon-worthy design photos, and takes us through every room of the house to help us transform how we live every day. We love that you can take these ideas and make them your own with vintage or more affordable pieces from her Target collection.
Old Brand New: Colorful Homes for Maximal Living
Right at Home: How Good Design Is Good for the Mind
Queer Eye host Bobby Berk shows you how to make the most of your home to inspire self care, wellness, and inspire happiness in every room. Bobby helps anyone, from studio dwellers to first home buyers, figure out how to define what makes you happy so you can create an authentic design to you (vs. what is popular on IG). He helps with function, comfort and so much style, all in an effort to boost your mood at home.
Organized Living: Solutions and Inspiration for Your Home
This is Shira Gill's follow-up to her popular decluttering book Minimalista. The professional organizer and stylist who has a keen design eye takes us inside the homes of 25 international home organizers, inspiring us to live a more styled, organized and sustainable life.
Kelly Wearstler: Synchronicity
Kelly Wearstler fans unite — this book is chock-full of Wearstler's unique and mold-breaking designs. She masters pairing luxe materials with fresh colors and forms and mixes styles to perfection. Her bold approach shines through so you can take cues on how to incorporate her wildly elegant ideas at home.
The Space That Keeps You: When Home Becomes a Love Story
Moving from one beautiful home to the next with partner Nate Berkus and their two children, Jeremiah Brent wanted to explore what makes a home a space that keeps you grounded. He guides us through homes around the world — from Mexico to Montecito — that hold memories, emotions, and personal stories. His gorgeous designs are the backdrop to a powerful story of what shapes a home. This book comes out next February, but you can pre-order now!
Star Style: Interiors of Martyn Lawrence Bullard
Martyn Lawrence Bullard’s A-list clients include the Kardashians, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and Ellen Pompeo. Get a peek inside the homes of Hollywood elite, from Kylie Jenner’s Hidden Hills hideaway to Cher’s Malibu mansion, and refresh your space with a little glamour.
Create: At Home With Old & New
Ali Heath's follow-up to her wildly popular decor book, Curate, give us refreshing decor inspo that combines modern design mixed with vintage soul and we can't get enough!
Laura Gonzalez: Interiors
Become inspired by one of Paris’s most sought-after designers. See how designer and architect Laura Gonzalez expertly mixes patterns, texture, and whimsical details to create bold, iconic spaces, from retail to restaurants to hotels and homes. Her designs hint to the classics but are infused with her sophisticated, colorful, and diverse style. Think elegant romanticism with an edge.
Call It Home: The Details That Matter
Designer Amber Lewis, known for her California-inspired style and the author behind the best-selling Made for Living, goes into the details (the edges, grains, colors, and finishes) that make a home a beautiful one. If eclectic, laid-back and coastal is your style, this book is worthy of your limited bookshelf space.
Think Like A Decorator
Interior designer Leslie Banker and friends like designers Alexa Hampton, Tom Scheerer, and Amanda Nisbet, share their best tips for turning a space into a story. She helps you address common decor problems and offers advice for creating your own unique look in this fun, entertaining decor tome.
Calm Living
If you really want to create a sanctuary at home, this book by designer and Stanford instructor Olga Trusova teaches you how to make small changes in your space to feel more inspired, clear and joyful. Get snackable tips on how to use light, color, sound, and furniture to make an impact on your home and your mind and body.
The Home Style Handbook
UK-based artist and designer Lucy Gough shares step-by-steps and moodboard inspiration in this guide to creating a home that reflects you and your personal style.
Farrow & Ball How to RedecorateLooking for good paint inspiration? This new edition of the best-selling interiors book teaches you how to use paint and wallpaper to transform your space.
The deVOL Kitchen
If you've caught the deVOL team (For the Love of Kitchens) on the Magnolia Network, you know that their work is no joke. With beautiful cabinetry and intelligent design, the UK-based design couple shows you how to make the most of the most important room in your home. This guide is full of stunning photography to inspire you to design and style your kitchen in a way that makes you feel right at home.
Colour Confidence
Sacred Spaces
Designer and photographer Carley Summers draws from her personal struggles with addiction to show how a home is a place that can heal. Learn about 14 other stories where home is truly where the heart is and how you can design your space for solace and comfort in her signature style.
The Interior Design Book For A Happy Home
Learn how to choose mood-boosting color palettes, incorporate natural textures that soothe, and create a joyful space you always want to come home to with dopamine decor expert Sofia Meri.
Your Space, Made Simple
If you're feeling in a design rut, Bay Area interior designer Ariel Magidson will show you how to create a beautiful space that is approachable, affordable, and sustainable in this guide to a well-designed home. Understand what you need to make your home less stress-inducing, get tips for sourcing furniture that isn't a splurge, and pick up recipes for arranging a space that feels just right.
Header image via Amazon
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.