15 Trending Interior Design Styles That Will Dominate 2025
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
Design lovers rejoice! There's a new design book out and we're swooning. Defining Style: The Book of Interior Designby Joan Barzilay Freund (Phaidon) offers up a gorgeous tour through 25 of the most notable design styles around the world. Catch a glimpse inside 150 home interiors from leading designers and the key design styles they favor. Designers featured include Los Angeles-based Studio Shamshiri, French architect and designer Laura Gonzalez, and Brooklyn-based Leyden Lewis, who designed the pattern-filled home of textile designer Malene Barnett, among many others. Peek inside the homes of icons like musicians Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats, artist Mariko Mori, and writer Umberto Pasti too.
Phaidon
Not sure how to describe your home aesthetic? Take cues from these stunning spaces in Defining Style, which comes out on March 18, 2025. Plus add the book to your coffee book collection for more design style inspiration.
Here are all the trending interior design styles you need to know for 2025!
Audra Kiewiet de Jonge Art & Interiors
Biophilic
If your home feels like a tranquil, nature-infused retreat like this Richmond, VA home of artist and designer Audra Kiewiet de Jonge, you're leaning into biophilic design. This design style is filled with organic shapes, lush greenery, and natural materials to create a serene sanctuary. A natural indoor-outdoor flow is also something you'll covet in this design style.
Simon Brown / Natalia Miyar
Tailored
Like a tailored suit, these rooms pay attention to the finer details. Freund says its unfussy and clutter-free and incorporates luxury elements like stone and leather. Designer Natalia Miyar designed this tailored London penthouse that's featured in Defining Style.
Ben Richards / Naoki Terada
Modernist
If you favor simplicity, functionality, and clean lines, this design style rooted in the early 20th century is your core aesthetic. Modernism emphasizes open spaces, minimal ornamentation, and the use of modern materials like steel, glass, and concrete. Form follows function, with a focus on practicality but also really great design. Here is an example in Defining Style from designer Naoki Terada's Tokyo, Japan home.
Anson Smart / Greg Natale
Coastal
Organic materials inspired by seaside living delivers an elevated coastal decor. This Sydney, Australia home designed by Greg Natale embraces the views of the sea with rich textures and neutral decor with splashes of organic elements.
Jason Schmidt / GRT Architects
Textured
I'm in love with this former Harlem rectory designed by GRT Architects. The layers of textures from leather to wool to wood and glossy surfaces defines this design style and delivers a truly sensory experience.
Courtesy of Atelier ND
Monochrome
If there is a single hue you fully embrace in a room or your entire home, monochrome is the definition of your design style. It's bold and unapologetic. This family villa in Amsterdam was designed by Atelier ND Interior in the perfect pink hue.
Gonzalo Machado / Casa Muñoz
Contemporary
Freund describes this aesthetic as a "melting pot" that blends elements from the past with trendy pieces, colors, and materials. Casa Muñoz, the Madrid-based apartment of Spanish supermodel Eugenia Silva, was designed by wife-and-husband team Mafalda Muñoz and Gonzalo Machado with this aesthetic in mind.
Paul Massey / House & Garden © Conde Nast
Tropical
Climate plays a crucial role in design, especially in tropical regions, where homes must be thoughtfully designed to adapt to and limit its effects. Covered porches, concrete and tile flooring, and an invisible line between indoors and out define this decor style. Anita Calero makes it look effortlessly elegant in this Colombia home.
Mike Karlsson Lundgren / Cappelen Dimyr
Rustic
Rustic is about being ok with the imperfections and embracing natural beauty with raw, organic elements like weathered wood, stone, and earthy tones. It celebrates a cozy, lived-in feel, a place you can kick up your heels and just chill. It also has a Scandi vibe as in this Maja Dixdotter-designed Swedish country home.
Eric Piasecki
Deco Inspired
You may have elements of the Art Deco aesthetic in your space as it has a timeless elegance to it with sleek lines, luxe materials, and geometric patterns. Freund describes it as the most glamorous design style of the 20th century that's also rooted in modern design principles. This quintessential Art Deco apartment in Chicago was designed by Steven Gambrel.
Martin Morrell / Aldridge & Supple
Mountain
This design style is all about woodsy charm with exposed wood beams, stone fireplaces, and cozy textures like sheepskin and wool. Surrounded by breathtaking views, mountain homes like this farmhouse in the U.K. designed by Aldridge & Supple feel like a total escape.
Joachim Wichmann
Neutral
If you prefer aQuiet Luxury aesthetic, this design style is your preferred taste. With neutral tones, everything from furniture form to luxe and textured materials become the stars of the show. This Milan palazzo designed by Vincenzo De Cotiis is neutral but not at all understated.
Romulo Fialdini / Sig Bergamin
Maximal
Maximalist design celebrates creativity and individuality with vibrant colors, bold patterns, and layered textures. If you can't commit to a style this is a design style for you. It mixes eras with eclectic decor to create a visually dynamic space. This is the maximal São Paulo, Brazil home of designer Sig Bergamin.
Paul Massey / VSP Interiors
Timeless
Stemming from a neoclassical style, timeless design styles look to "balance, symmetry, and proportion," says Freund. It's a refined look with decorative details, as illustrated in this family home in the U.K designed by VSP Interiors.
Find more design styles, from Collected to Floral, in Defining Style: The Book of Interior Design by Joan Barzilay Freund (Phaidon).
Subscribe to our newsletter for more home decor ideas!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.