Blake Lively Slays In Glittering Naked Dress Red Carpet Look Following ‘It Ends With Us’ Buzz
No matter whether you're a dedicated BookTok fan or you only read the classics, one thing's for sure: the summer of 2024 — and the It Ends With Us press junket — will be something we remember for a very long time. And amid rumors that the It Ends With Us cast was split over beef between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, it seemed like the internet couldn't stop talking about Blake's outfit choices. The actress (who famously doesn't use a stylist) was mixing patterns and colors for a bright, floral fashion experience that I, personally, loved. Fashion is all about expression and I had a good time seeing Blake have such a good time!
Well, this fall officially ushers us into a new fashion era because florals are out and Blake's classic art-deco style is so back.
What is Blake Lively's fashion style?
Blake Lively usually opts for a balance of sophisticated and fun in her outfits, like wearing structured suits with feminine details during press for A Simple Favor, or the art deco copper Met Gala dress that transformed into the ceiling of Grand Central Station.
Most recently, Blake looked AMAZING at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 2. The actress wore a chainmail mini dress from Tamara Ralph with rose gold, pink, and topaz crystals along with a topaz silk taffeta cape like the princess she is. She accessorized with Lorraine Scwartz jewelry and strappy Louboutins.
This year's gala honored Simone Leigh and Baz Luhrmann, and Blake took to Instagram to express just how much Baz's art has impacted her life.
"@bazluhrmann was the first & only signed poster I was ever lucky enough to have on my wall when I was a teenager. It’s still on my wall today," she says in the post. "To know him will always be surreal. He’s even more mischievous and magical in real life. He’ll grab your hand and run away from the gala with you to do an impromptu photoshoot because he’s inspired by everything, your cape and a palm tree is all he needs to see thrill. He’ll enthusiastically play along when you ask to put your cape on him so you can take pictures of him in a pose that he has subliminally trademarked in every girl who grew up in the 90s mind."
"Baz™️ serves as not only your inspiration, your creativity, your possibility, and your unfiltered joy, but he’s the match & the lighter fluid to it," she continues. "He’s happiest when you’re happiest. That applies to strangers, friends, colleagues. You can see it in his work, because it’s WHO HE IS."
But Blake didn't stop there, and praised Simone too! "An artist who moves with more intention than anyone I’ve ever witnessed," she says. "Her work is striking, varied, grand, contained, unrestrained, full of both discipline and abandon. It’s deeply emotional and carries momentous meaning and gravity. She is stunning in every way a person can be. What a night to be in the room with such talent, grace and art. 🙏♥️🙏 I will truly never forget it."
Meanwhile, at the CFDA Awards on October 28, Blake Lively wiped the slate clean with an all-white look comprised of a sculptural white dress featuring a slit in the skirt, a white blazer, and glittery silver heels Cinderella would totally approve of. She also swapped her iconic beachy waves for a sleek blowout that I'm obsessed with.
Has Blake Lively ever had a stylist?
No, Blake Lively doesn't use a stylist. (Although, an assistant helps her source pieces, and she has plenty of relationships with amazing brands.)
In 2018, the actress told WWD she took on the stylist role "because I have control issues and a big ego – that’s probably the honest answer."
“I love design and I love fashion and it’s a way to be creative. In my job I get to be creative, but it’s over a period of time and so many other people are involved, whereas this is a beginning, middle and end, and I get to be creative and there’s an end date in the near future," she continues. "It’s the same reason why I like doing my friends’ hair and makeup or cooking – you get to be creative and finish it. Whereas with my job you do it and then two years later it’s finished. It probably goes back to the control issues; it’s like, ‘Ok I did it, I completed it, it’s done!’”
What do you think of Blake Lively being her own stylist? Scroll through her It Ends With Us press looks and tell us your favorite! Mine will always be the Tamara Ralph Couture gown she wore to the London premiere.
