While I’m generally against “it girl” lingo as it relates to following every single microtrend (and quickly watching them die out), I’m all for it when it’s intentional—AKA finding that one piece that makes an entire outfit look more purposeful and put-together.

As we dive head-first into spring, the hallmark item that’s top of mind for me is a transformative bag. This year’s purse trends don’t really hone in on one particular style, which is wonderful news for fashion lovers of all kinds. You’ll be able to track down the “it” bag you’ve been dreaming up with ease; one with just enough flair to feel unique to you.

I’ve spent the last week obsessing over what bags are undeniably in for springtime. Whether you’re looking for a simple, yet sleek upgrade or something drenched in color to help your ‘fits stand out, let these six iconic bags define your spring styling.

Scroll on to shop the top 6 bags I’m heavily eyeing for spring as a shopping editor.

Madewell Madewell The Signature Woven Shoulder Bag I normally wouldn't gravitate towards such a dark bag for springtime, but this one's woven texture feels like a perfect fit for the season. Plus, the deeper colorway feels a touch more sophisticated than the other colors it's available in. The size is also great for everyday wear, but large enough to fit necessities for when life gets hectic. And when it comes to its "it girl" factor, the woven look makes all the difference.

Free People We The Free Emerson Tote Bag If your style leans more western or boho-inspired, this slouchy tote should definitely be on your radar. With plenty of fringey zipper pulls and a slightly-distressed leather, this pick will elevate even the simplest boots-and-jeans outfits. What's more is it comes in tons of washes and colors so you can track down the exact shade for your style.

Coach Coach Kisslock Frame Bag 27 I'm a lover of all things color, so naturally, spring is my favorite season for stepping out drenched in it. This woven straw bag feels vibrant and up-to-date for today's trends, but I also enjoy its unique, vintage flair from the kisslock closure. Thus, it's rooted in a familiar silhouette that pairs easily with a variety of looks.

Cuyana Cuyana Small Easy Tote This "buttery soft" Italian leather tote toes the line between being a true carry-all and a simple shoulder bag—versatile! Though very simple in shape, this smooth yellow tone makes it stand out. I adore how thoughtfully it was designed, too, since it comes with four handles (one set of long handles, one set of short handles) for a customizable carry. Truly what the "it" girls want and need.

Leatherology Leatherology Kress Mini Top Handle Bag This sculptural handle bag is perfect for adding a pop of color to your looks this spring. Other than its gorgeous red hue, it's super practical for everyday use with a wide base, multiple zippered pockets, and even an interior key ring attachment so your items stay organized. Carry it on your arm or as a crossbody with its matching removable strap.

Baggu Baggu Nylon Loaf Bag So many fashion fiends adore Baggu's bags because the brand seemingly has something for everyone. I'm particularly eyeing this 'loaf' bag—it feels very 90's with modern flair. As opposed to a genuine leather design, I especially love that you don't have to be totally on-guard when you take it out since it's cut from nylon, which won't become covered in noticeable snags and scratches over time.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.