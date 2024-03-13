7 White Purse And Bag Styles To Complete Your Spring Capsule Wardrobe
Once you've picked out which travel tote bagsyou're packing for your upcoming spring break trip, it's time to start thinking about which outfits and accessories you're going to wear. While you could opt to wear your tote bag, it's a little more fun — and stylish — to top off your look with a cute white purse. If you're looking for a white crossbody bag or something a little more elevated, we've got 7 styles that'll go perfectly with everything you plan to wear for spring!
Universal Thread Soft Saddle Crossbody Bag (Off White)
White purse styles don't have to be overwhelming or intimidating. Take this crossbody bag for example. It's an essential accessory whether you're traveling or not. It's the one bag that's low maintenance and will leave your hands free when you're meeting friends for brunch or simply running errands. Pair it with with a pair of inexpensive Target shoes for the ultimate casual spring look.
Anthropologie The Love Knot Slouchy Bag (Cream)
Bohemian chic is back in so if you've gotten rid of your beloved slouchy bag, you need this beauty from Anthropologie. It's sleek enough to take you from a trip to the mall to a dinner date with your S.O. Plus, it comes with an inner zipper pouch to store your fave red lipstick if you need to a quick touch-up!
olga berg Caylee Wood Bead Handle Bag
We love white purse styles that combine contemporary and rustic designs! This wood bead handle bag is sure to make a statement in your hand. It also features a faux crocodile texture and a magnetic fastening that lowers your chances of fumbling to conceal your bag's contents.
COACH Tabby Shoulder Bag 20 With Quilting (Brass/Chalk)
Coach is a beloved brand that keeps evolving with the times. How can we not love their classic white purse designs like this Tabby shoulder bag? This is one of the smaller designs and it has leather lining along with an outside slip pocket! It'll look cute with one of your casual spring outfits or going out tops.
CUYANA Mini Double Loop Bag (Ecru)
Pebbled white purse styles look good with minimal effort — just the way we like it! We love the structure and adjustable strap too. This design is specifically sustainable and handmade by artisans who are serious about their craft. You'll walk around knowing that you're wearing something that won't fall apart as soon as you wear it!
Steve Madden EVELYN Bag (Off White)
Need something that works as a quick "spend the night bag?" Let this bag be your new trusted companion. It has 2 spacious inner compartments to store your toiletries and — um — other essentials. There's also a detachable zipper pouch that'll fit the lower half of your lingerieset.
JW PEI Joy Shoulder Bag (White)
"Joy to the world," this shoulder bag feels like the cream of the crop of white purse styles. That may be a stretch, but we don't mind if it is. It's simple, classic, and chic. It also costs less than $100 so we suggest you run to purchase it from Amazon!
Love these white purse recommendations? Sign up for our newsletter for more spring style inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.