While a black leather bag will always be a solid wardrobe staple, we’re embracing all the color as spring approaches. As you gear up for your spring break getaway or start to preemptively plan summer travel, we guarantee having a high-quality tote, backpack, or bag organizer will totally transform your transit. Plus, with a playful colorway like Leatherology’s latest hues, Regatta Blue and Buoy Red, even the long journey to your destination will feel like vacation. Inspired by the vibrant energy of the sea, these functional finds will make you want to book a flight to the nearest coast immediately.

From belt bags and carry-all totes to passport holders and sling bags, shop all the chic essentials we’re eyeing for our next getaway below.

Leatherology Blake Belt Bag in Regatta Blue Say au revoir to disorganization with this structured belt bag. It boasts two convenient zippered compartments, one small and one large. Both compartments include an interior mesh pocket for further organization, while the larger one has an additional four card slots to keep your belongings sorted. This piece is undeniably versatile, too, since its adjustable strap allows you to wear it as a crossbody, sling, or around your waist, a la classic fanny pack.

Leatherology Sloan Mini Backpack in Buoy Red Drenched in Leatherology's Buoy Red hue, "a bright, spirited red inspired by nautical markers and sun-warmed days on the water," this backpack makes a statement wherever you take it. With a smaller profile than your average backpack, it feels less technical and more fashion-forward. Still, it's super practical with a multitude of compartments, pockets, and even an interior sleeve that fits tech up to a standard 11-inch iPad. The best part about this pick is it allows you to travel totally hands-free without worry of a strap slipping or stuff falling out.

Leatherology Family Passport Holder in Sand/Regatta Blue If you're typically tasked with keeping your family's travel documents in order, you're a saint – but you don't just want to file everything away in a random purse pocket. To keep everything totally secure and organized, opt for this durable passport holder. It has a capacity for six passports, six cards, and more with several additional pockets (think bills and change, tickets, and receipts). It's fitted with a small handle that makes carrying so easy. Bonus points that it's utterly stylish.

Leatherology Canvas Beach Tote in Saddle Brown The beach is calling! This tote brings the polished look of leather to the shore without fully committing to an all-leather look. Situated in a durable organic cotton canvas, it's perfectly prepped to meet the sand and water. It's highly organized with multiple pockets and rings you can clip smaller items (like keys) to for safe keeping.

Leatherology Meadow Small Sling Bag in Regatta Blue This sling bag may be small, but it's mighty. You can fit more inside than you'd think, thanks to the expandable winged design between compartments. It's ideal for carrying just the basics while you're out and about on vacation, like your phone, cards, sunglasses, and makeup items. You can opt to shop a matching strap or get creative with crossbody straps you already own. The pop of Regatta Blue also adds more allure to your overall look, compared to a basic black or tan.

Leatherology Kress Mini Top Handle Bag in Buoy Red For nights out on vacation where handling a fanny pack or sling feels out of place, this bag provides the perfect amount of put-together-ness. Its boxy shape is quite structured, allowing you to tote around your essentials with ease. It comes with a removable, non-adjustable strap for carrying crossbody or over your shoulder, though you could also choose to step out with just the short handles.

Leatherology Large Jewelry Case in Regatta Blue There's absolutely no worse feeling than arriving at your vacation destination to discover your jewelry all jumbled up and tangled together. This case eliminates any possibility of that frustration with a plethora of storage opportunities: six snappable necklace tabs, seven earring placements, and two zippered pockets. Everything zips up succinctly and securely so you can open the case up and experience organizational bliss.

Leatherology Nested Travel Organizer Trio in Buoy Red Think packing cubes, but grown-up. This set of organizers are ideal for getting your toiletries, tech, and small accessories in order since each one is fitted with zippered mesh pockets and elastic loops for added security. Plus, for added peace of mind, they're lined with a water-resistant fabric in case any lotions or liquids seep out during your travels. When you're not using them, each piece in the trio nests neatly within each other for streamlined storage.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop even more editor-approved fashion finds!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.