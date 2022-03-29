22 Trendy Spring Shoes To Coax You Back Outside
Nothing marks the arrival of spring quite like packing up your winter boots and outwear to make way for new wave of breezy, colorful dresses and strappy, toe-baring footwear. But, if you're anything like me, a peek into your well-worn collection of spring shoes from seasons' past can leave a lot to be desired. Fortunately, this year's fresh set of footwear is full of neon color bursts, dizzying florals, and nostalgic silhouettes we can't wait to peacock in as the weather warms up.
As for the notable trends that emerged, prepare yourself for plenty of platforms (and flatforms, too), utility sport sandals made cool à la your favorite Birkenstock or Teva style, the return of flip flops, and a rainbow smattering of spring candy colors sure to outshine even the brightest pedicure. Between Target's cutest (not to mention affordable) picks to more elevated styles from the likes of Charlotte Stone and Camper — we have a feeling you'll find a spring shoe that fits your distinct style vibe. So without further delay, get ready to reboot your style with the beautiful spread of spring shoes, ahead.
Free People Wildflowers Crossband Sandals ($90)
Fans of Birkenstocks will love these floral embroidered slip ons that feature a durable cork footbed and pair well with lived-in denim and breezy dress and skirt silhouettes alike.
UO Violet Buckle Flatform Sandal ($65)
You're pretty much guaranteed to have a good time when you step out in these turquoise croc-inspired flatforms. Even if the rest of your outfit is fairly casual, the design's texture and sleek finish will add just the right amount of pizzaz you're going for.
Lucky Brand Juleii Clog Daisy Clog ($110)
Unleash your inner bohemian with these wooden heeled clogs that'll look ideal with a flowing frock or festival-inspired getup.
Seychelles Novelty Sandal in Butter ($129)
We love a retro sandal in a fun color pop. These woven platforms come with a cushioned insole for maximum comfort, and their golden yellow sunburst hue is almost neutral enough to wear with just about any look.
A New Day Women's Blossom Scrunched Flip Flop Sandals ($25)
It looks like flip flops are happening again, and with this sage pair of ruched steppers, we don't mind at all.
Alohas Marshmallow Scacchi in Black & White ($157)
We're pretty obsessed with checkered print everything these days, and these buckle back-strap sandals are no exception. We'll take one in every color variation, please!
Charlotte Stone Bruna Sandal in Confetti ($204)
Asymmetry and color mis-matching are two more trends we're spotting across spring shoes this year. You can't go wrong with this rainbow flat sandal style from Charlotte Stone, which has a memory foam insole to keep your feet supported and cushioned while you strut around town.
Sorel Women's Roaming Easy Slide Sandal ($110)
If you prefer to live in slides all season, go for a pair in a trendy color like this bold yellow-green seen just about everywhere since Beyoncé's tennis-inspired Oscars' performance.
Melissa Kick Off Sandal Platform ($109)
Chunky sport sandals have been seeping into the mainstream over the last few years, so if you're waiting for a sign that you too, can pull them off, here it is!
Camper Meda Sandal ($140)
These blue and green gingham block heel sandals are like a breath of fresh air in footwear form. Wear 'em to elevate an easy denim and tee combo to the farmer's market, to a potluck picnic with friends, or for a spring date night adventure.
TKEES Sarit Sandal ($65)
Cushion your feet with the smooth supple leather of this minimal, wear-with-anything sandal. The brilliant midnight blue hue is a subtle switch-up from classic black.
Teva Midform Platform Sandal in Light Green ($62)
It doesn't get comfier than a worn-in pair of Teva sandals — so we're stoked to see the style embraced for the fashion set and outdoors-y type alike. This pastel color way is seriously speaking our language.
Coconuts by Matisse Honor Platform Wedge ($90)
In case you don't have enough floral print in your closet already, consider adding some flower power to your footwear with these chartreuse daisy-print sandals.
Camper Casi Myra ($140)
These square-toed slides are laidback, cool, and timeless so they should last you plenty of seasons to come.
Easy Street Charee Sandal ($65)
A true wear-with-anything sandal, this pearly-white slingback with a low heel will bring a little bit of polish to any ensemble.
Unisa Marika Sandal ($60)
Metallic footwear instantly classes up an outfit, so if you're looking for a slightly more polished choice — these get our vote. The square toe is sophisticated and right on trend, and the block heel will keep you steady whether you're heading out dancing or to dinner.
Los Angeles Apparel Classic Jelly Sandal ($45)
In the throwback of all throwbacks (for millennials, at least), jelly sandals have re-entered the chat. This go around, the color palette is just as fun as it was when we were growing up. For instance, this punchy pink pair also comes in lilac, iridescent glitter, celery, and more for the ultimate spring shoe.
Circus by Sam Edelman Miranda Platform Ankle Strap Sandal ($90)
From time-to-time, we're guilty of buying shoes we have no real destination for — yet. But some styles are just too good to pass up, like this all-over '70s floral platform that will surely be the inspo for many a spring gathering.
A New Day Women's Dory Platform Wedge Sandals ($35)
This apricot orange pair of criss-crossing spring sandals will make you excited to leave your house again.
Nine West Gotit Block Heel Slide Sandals ($95)
Woven and quilted textures are coming through as a big trend this season, so embrace it in all its beauty with this chic multi-colored mule.
Everlane ReNew Sport Sandal ($75)
Meet your new everyday shoe in this caramel-colored velco-strap stepper. Everlane's take on a sporty utility sandal is très chic.
Freedom Moses Two Band Slides ($50)
The hunt for your new fave pool slides is over thanks to these rubber-soled leopard print ones from Shopbop. The playful Tel Aviv label prioritizes eco-minded design (every pair is recyclable & animal-friendly), resulting in sustainable, light-hearted footwear that goes with everything—from breezy dresses to jeans… to even socks, if you dare.
Tag us with your favorite spring shoes trend on Instagram and subscribe to our email newsletter for more fashion inspiration!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.