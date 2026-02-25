If you’ve spent the last year living in beige, consider this your official wake-up call. Spring 2026 is officially the season of the maximalist stripe. We’re not talking about a subtle pinstripe—this trend is about big, unapologetic bands of color that draw all eyes toward you.

Whether it’s a technicolor sweater or a trendy pair of bermuda shorts, these stripes breathe life into your ‘fits. While the look of stripes is inherently ‘loud,’ styling them doesn't have to be a headache. We’ve rounded up eight ways to wear the trend that all feel sophisticated... never chaotic.

Scroll on to discover the coolest striped fashion finds for spring, including how to wear them.

Réalisation Réalisation The Olivia Dress This is the perfect striped spring dress in our humble opinion. Its lightweight knit will give you the ideal amount of coverage for chillier days without completely swarming you in warmth, and it's easily layer-able if you want to get playful with different outfit elements. We'd style it fairly simply alongside some tall black boots. Voila!

Amazon Ceputer Striped Bermuda Shorts Long, baggy bermuda shorts like these are bound to be everywhere this spring and summer. To stand out from the crowd that's sure to be sporting more denim and other drab colors, opt for some colorful stripes. These shorts in particular are a very 'worth-it' wardrobe addition because they serve as a true statement piece. All you have to do is wear a white tee and some cozy black flats to look your best, and let the shorts do the talkin'.

Target A New Day Striped Crew Socks For a subtle pop of stripes, snagging a pack of striped socks like this will be perfect. From Mary Janes to sporty sneaks, let the fun colors peek out a bit behind your pants or jeans so they energize your look (without totally taking over).

Planet Nusa Planet Nusa Scholar1 Long Sleeve Fit with bold bands of stripes, this oversized long sleeve is one of the comfiest pieces you can sport for spring. It's lightweight to wear, but still feels ultra-durable for any and every adventure you choose to take it on. We'd style it for a springtime hike on top of a sporty tank, with biker shorts or leggings, and some super cool 'gorpcore' sneakers.

Nordstrom Edikted Adelia Stripe Ruched Knit Top For those spring days where the sun isn't so shy, this striped number lets you show some skin. The bright colors are simply so fun and energetic for any situation. We'd definitely pair it with a flowy white skirt and comfy sandals for the season.

Reformation Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater This sweater is so cool, we nearly forgot everything we knew about solid colors. Available in several different color schemes, this find makes an excellent and on-trend layering piece to wear on top of tanks or tees. From there, pair it with some dark wash jeans and ballet flats for an easy spring outfit formula.

Vitality Vitality Oxford Stripe Cloud II Volley Short If you wish to take the sporty route, these flattering shorts should be your go-to for the spring, whether you're hitting a hot yoga session or taking a long walk around town. Style them with the matching top or pop on a comfy solid-colored fleece for more warmth.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Evie Striped Headwrap Wide Headband A striped headband like this is such an easy way to add some extra oomph to your looks. Practical and stylish!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover and shop the latest trends in fashion, food, and home.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.