9 "Chic" J.Crew Spring Dresses I'm Immediately Adding To Cart

The second the weather warms up even a smidge, I'm ready to throw on a sweet little sundress and embrace spring! So naturally, I'm window shopping for some new additions to my closet, and J.Crew's latest dresses honestly made my jaw drop. They're the perfect mix of chic, flirty, and fun — and I'm adding them to my cart as we speak. So if you're looking to update your spring wardrobe this year, then you definitely wanna check out these J.Crew dresses ASAP!

Scroll to see our favorite J.Crew Spring spring dresses we love for 2025!

J.Crew J.Crew Gathered-Waist Mixy Dress There's something so magical about an easy dress like this. You can dress it up with a pair of heels for a night out, or you can keep it casual with some sneakers and a denim jacket. Regardless of how you wear it, the silhouette looks so put-together all on its own — accessories not required.

J.Crew J.Crew Hyacinth Dress in Striped Cotton Poplin A pop of green is perfect for spring! It pairs oh-so well with the budding grass and fresh blooms of the season. And when paired with these elongating stripes and this smocked waist? Yeah, you're gonna look GOOD.

J.Crew J.Crew Squareneck Midi Dress in Blurry Rose Print This dress is so fresh and fun for spring and summer! I can totally see myself strolling around the farmer's market with my dogs, picking out some delish veggies for my next meal!

J.Crew J.Crew Pleated Drop-Waist Dress in Crinkle Cotton Blend Butter yellow is still everything this season, and what better way to embrace it than with a precious drop-waist dress like this! I can totally see this for a sweet date night dinner on a restaurant patio with an aperol spritz in one hand and some fresh mozzarella on the way!

J.Crew J.Crew Collection Structured Lace-Trim Dress And speaking of date night...can we talk about the lace on this gorgeous dress?! This is sexy, classy, and so coming home with me.

J.Crew J.Crew Drop-Waist Mixy Dress A crisp white dress like this is a necessity for the warm seasons! They're so easy to throw on, whether you're headed out to brunch with the girls, touring a vineyard with your in-laws, or just trying to stay cool on a random Wednesday.

J.Crew J.Crew Collection Eyelet Maxi Slip Dress I absolutely love how sweet this springy dress is! The ruffled neckline pairs so well with the precious eyelet pattern, giving you a subtle floral look without having to commit to a bold pattern.

J.Crew J.Crew Cotton Voile Empire-Waist Dress in Leopard Print Animal print is still that girl! I love how this dress genuinely looks neutral while still giving you all the fun of a pattern. Pair it with chunky gold jewelry and some black accessories (like above), and you have an absolute look!

J.Crew J.Crew Collection Bra Top with Floral Sequins + Pleated Skirt with Floral Sequins Okay, so this isn't exactly a dress, but this two piece look is everything to me! I love the pleats paired with the floral pattern! It's sexy and elevated and a must-have for all your spring and summer soirees this year!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.