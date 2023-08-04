20 *Ultra* Colorful Pieces From The J.Crew Sale Section To Shop Now
Attention all fashion-forward bargain hunters! We’ve done some massive style sleuthing and found a whole wardrobe’s worth of J.Crew sale pieces for you to shop. With up to 60% sale styles, it's raining discounts right now. From blazersthat mean business to dresses that dance with the latest style trends, the current J.Crew sale is a treasure chest waiting for you to open. Whether you're a seasoned sales scavenger or a rookie deal diva, dive into this *ultimate* 20-piece guide for boujee flair – on a budget.
Full-Length Slim Wide-Leg Jean in Tea Time Wash ($118, was $148)
You need a good basic jean to last you throughout the years. This perfectly-washed pair will do!
Cotton Viole Bow-Front Beach Dress in Crisp Pink ($56, was $110)
Though it's deemed a beach dress, you don't have to always sport this pick in the sand. Dress it up with some sleek jewelry and kitten heels, then you're ready to hit the town.
New Favorite Tank Top in Vintage Rib ($22, was $35)
This cerulean blue hue will add a fun pop to any summer outfit you choose.
V-Neck Smocked-Waist Dress in White Cotton Poplin ($73, was $198)
This easy and breezy white dress features a ton of precious details, from the ruched bodice and neckline to the bottom eyelet trim.
Small Cadiz Hand-Knotted Rope Tote ($40, was $50)
Make a statement with this bold, yet practical tote bag. It's available on the J.Crew sale in 8 different colors for some vibrant accessorizing action.
O-Ring Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit in Pink Limone Print ($108, was $128)
Still planning that seaside getaway? Prep for total fun in the sun by snagging this cutout suit with the cutest retro vibes ever.
FormKnit Shell Tank Top in White ($35, was $50)
The ruched detailing on the side of this pristine tank top turn it into anything but basic, but it's still an easy wear.
Flutter-Sleeve V-Neck Top in Solar Yellow Cotton Dobby ($60, was $90)
Stand out from the crowd in this electric yellow blouse that lets your body breathe. Ideal for outdoor parties or wearing to the office!
Collection Squareneck Stretch Taffeta Dress in Pink Sunset Plaid ($123, was $428)
This gorgeous dress flaunts a fun flamingo pink alongside a gingham pattern that puts some prep in your 'fit.
CloudStretch White Wrap Skirt ($56, was $70)
We love a skort, and this one's green lining adds the right amount of eye-catching.
Ingrid Linen Pant in Coastal Sunset ($46, was $118)
Tread in linen pants that won't tire you out. These are made of really light fabric, so you're not stuck sweating.
Cropped Cardigan Sweater in Dark Beechwood Textured Pointelle ($94, was $118)
Fall's coming quick, so it's time to harbor all the chunky sweaters you can! This cardigan is the perfect tank top topper for chillier days.
Side-Slit Soft Gauze Maxi Skirt in Bubblegum Pink ($36, was $90)
From tees to button-downs, practically *anything* in your closet will pair wonderfully with this flowy maxi skirt.
Hand-Crocheted Rectangle Bag in Blue Navy Stripe ($100, was $118)
A color-blocked pattern is sure to turn some heads. Carry all the essentials in this single blue bag.
Acetate Pearl Ring in Brilliant Citrus ($31, was $40)
This chunky ring incorporates some avant garde into your looks.
Fitted V-Neck Sweater-tank in Soft Red Shine Rayon Blend ($72, was $90)
This fiery-hot red tank is soft and easy to wear with most pieces, all the more reason to shop it from the J.Crew sale.
Gwen Black Mini Slip Skirt ($33, was $80)
A black mini skirt is a wardrobe staple you *can't* miss out on. Snag this one for more than half off, so your fun summer outfits have room to shine!
Featherweight Cashmere Cropped Cardigan Sweater in Neon Bright Citrus ($133, was $148)
There's no denying that all the attention will be on you when you're rocking this neon cardi.
4" Stretch Chino Short in Burnt Caramel ($43, was $60)
Let those legs out! These chino shorts are a great option for summer vacay.
CloudStretch V-Neck Kelly Green Sports Bra ($36, was $70)
You might as well look cute while gettin' a workout in! This super-green sports bra is here to support the look.
