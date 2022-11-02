The Cool Girls’ Guide To Preppy Style
Between mean girls, midterms, and college prep, we can all agree that high school was hard enough without the addition of school uniforms. However, hindsight isn’t always 20/20, and our annual Gilmore Girls and Gossip Girl rewatches have us yearning for the effortless preppy aesthetic that East Coast private schools tend to bring.
With new media favorites like Do Revenge and the upcoming second season of Gossip Girl, school-girl style feels more prominent than ever. Whether your take on the trend feels like Cher’s bright plaid or veers more toward Rory Gilmore’s cozy New England staples, we’ve found a few key pieces that will help you recreate the magic of these iconic outfits.
Ahead, find the best blazers, coziest cable-knits, and most perfect plaids that will make you a preppy legend.
Oversize Blazers
Oversize blazers are a must to sport prep style. They are super easy to wear: Just throw one on over your warmest sweater this fall, and you're ready to step out. Scroll for our fave selects for all budgets!
Plaid
Though reminiscent of the ever-dreaded school uniform, plaid patterns can really elevate your everyday look to be super prep-inspired. Whether it's an overcoat or a wide-leg pant, try out plaids with bright colors to bring some excitement into your wardrobe.
Pleated Skirts
Pair a pleated skirt with tights and a blazer this season to channel real Gossip Girl vibes. Here are a few of our favorites!
Vests
There's nothing like a stylish sweater vest to remind us of the preppy coastal grandmother aesthetic that's been trending this year. Try layering one over a cotton button-up shirt for the season!
Oxfords and Loafers
Oxfords and loafers are the perfect footwear for prep looks that can also be taken into the professional realm. We simply can't get enough of all of this year's fall shoe trends!
Sweaters and Cardigans
What's chilly season without a good sweater? Keep warm in prep style by going for cable-knits and argyle patterns.
