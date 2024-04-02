10 J.Crew Dresses Your Summer Wardrobe Is Begging For
With a new season comes a new wardrobe, and there’s no better garment for warm weather than a dress. J.Crew has undoubtedly mastered the art of spring dresses with their current lineup, and it’s too good not to share!
These J.Crew dresses are breezy and beautiful, plus they toe the line of casual – but with a more chic, luxe feel that you can take from BBQs to dinner parties. These 10 J.Crew dresses will seamlessly fit into your spring wardrobe with easy-to-wear solids and bright, seasonal prints. Scroll to shop my fave picks!
Seamed Flare Midi Dress in White Linen Blend
The tailored seaming that runs down the bodice on this J.Crew dress gives it an elegant and elongating effect, much like drop waist dresses. You'll feel like a total princess when you prance around in it!
What's more is the cotton-linen blend lends this style to a super light wear, which is extremely practical for those unfavorably hot spring and summer days. The flared midi skirt hits around your ankles with a modest raw hem so you can show off your fave spring shoes.
This J.Crew dress is fitted with adjustable straps and a zipper in the back to help you secure the perfect fit. It's available in sizes 00-24 and two other colors – green and black – for $168.
High-Neck Slip Dress in Dot Drapey Cupro
Embrace some French girl style this season with this polka-dotted dress that's every mademoiselle's dream. The 90's-inspired silhouette (high neckline, cheeky leg slit) ensures the utmost comfort when you slip this stretchy slip dress on. It's just as timeless as J.Crew dresses get!
You won't be able to resist the eye-catching print on this navy baby, and the soft fabric it's made of makes it all the better. This design is currently on sale for $159.99 (was $178) and is available in sizes 00-24.
Limited-Edition Anna October x J.Crew Side-Slit Dress
This dainty little dress is living in my head rent-free, truly! Similar to those lingerie pieces that make you feel endlessly sexy, this sultry, satin-y dress features playful zig-zag stitching along the seams and a traditional clasp closure in the back. The thin straps tie into bows that ooze feminine vibes. Pair it with your go-to ballet flats, and the 'fit is ready (and on-trend, too)!
This style may not be as breezy as other J.Crew dresses since it's made of a blend of acetate, polyamide, and elastane, rather than linen or cotton – but it's just as cute! It'd be perfect for date night or a fancy dinner out with the girls.
This dress, made in collaboration with Anna October, is available in this precious light pink or a deep red color for $398. It's shoppable in sizes 00-24.
Empire-Waist Midi Dress in Floral Cotton Poplin
I don't care if florals for spring aren't groundbreaking (heavily side-eyeing you, Miranda Priestly)! I feel super confident when I wear them, especially on beautiful spring days spent outside. That feeling is exactly why this J.Crew dress deserves a spot in your closet.
The empire waist on this style embraces your bust with light ruching before flowing down into a breezy midi-length skirt that makes comfy everyday wear a possibility. The upper part of the dress boasts some stretchiness in the back, so you can move about freely. Finally, adjustable straps join the long list of unbeatable details with this cotton dress to deliver top-tier comfort.
This adorable dress is available in sizes XS-3X for $148.
Gwyneth Slip Dress in Luster Charmeuse
There's honestly nothing I love more than a dress that can take me from spring to winter, and I think this midi slip dress tackles that job with ease. It's pretty no-frills as far as J.Crew dresses go, with a simple Y2K-esque silhouette that'll match with everything. Wear it over a graphic tee or layer under your favorite spring cardi for an easy outfit!
The silk-like finish of this dress' fabric is made of 100% polyester, but supplies a good amount of breathability. I'm a total sucker for this rich green shade, but it also comes in colors like blue stripes, brown, silver, black, polka dot, emerald, and light blue!
This green color is currently on sale for $54.50 (was $98) and comes in sizes 00-24. Other colors range in price, from $57.99 to $105.99.
Fit-and-Flare Shirtdress in Lightweight Oxford
This J.Crew dress will stylishly follow you from the office to happy hour, easy. The tight pleats on the skirt, belt that sits on the waistline, and crisp collar lend it that more formal air, but the drop waist and puff sleeves (it's giving subdued Poor Things style, IYKYK) still feel playful enough for casual wear.
Made of 100% organic cotton, you can be sure this mini dress will keep you cool on warmer days. It'll also provide some coverage for when the sun goes down and the temps drop (hello, long sleeves!). Given that the material's so light, you might be best off wearing some white undergarments under this piece.
This flared shirtdress is also shoppable in a light blue striped style. It comes in sizes 00-24 for $168.
Cross-Back Beach Dress in Linen-Cotton Blend
Okayyy, miss cross-back! This flirty frock is absolutely getting added to my cart for summer. It features a v-neck that's perfectly balanced between sexy and modest, ideal for soaking in some sun rays (just don't forget the SPF). Aside from having a breathable skirt with a pretty high leg slit, the thin straps cross in the back, lending an irresistible vacation vibe to this dress.
This 60% linen, 40% cotton maxi also comes in white and white striped colorways. It's shoppable in sizes XXS-3X and is on sale for $59.50 (was $118)!
Polo Mini Dress in Striped Towel Terry
I swear I'm gonna petition to bring back the coastal grandma aesthetic this year, because this sweet mini dress is serving everything nautical! Its polo silhouette def leans on the preppy side, but without a traditional button-up neckline, this J.Crew dress feels way more relaxed.
This dress boasts a towel-like texture that's made to be worn to the pool or beach this spring and summer. It's unbelievably easy to take on and off, with none of the extra fuss that you might get from buttons or zippers. Wear it with some chic sandals, and boom. Your summer 'fit is complete! Your nextswimsuit cover up, found.
This dress also comes in pink or white for $54.50 (was $79.50), and is currently shoppable in sizes XXS-3X.
Short-Sleeve Chambray Dress
With a solid denim effect, this chambray dress has endless possibilities for styling. And though you'd think it'd be too heavy for wearing in warm weather, the material is actually made of 88% cotton and 12% linen for peak breathability! Still, this J.Crew dress flaunts a nice structure through the collar, cuffed sleeves, side pocket, and tailored hem. It buttons up in the front for added visual interest and practicality.
The dark wash on this denim-esque dress will wear wonderfully with everything from loafers to cowgirl boots this season. The hem hits around the mid-thigh for ample coverage.
This short-sleeve pick is currently on sale for a limited time. Shop it in sizes XXS-3X for $84.50 (was $148)!
Elena Shirtdress in Cotton Poplin
The elegant waistline on this floral cotton dress features some eye-catching ruching and a string tie in the front. Additionally, the front size buttons up for extra coverage. You could leave the buttons undone for some drama, too! The long skirt lands around the ankles, setting the perfect foundation to show off your favorite heels, clogs, or sandals.
This J.Crew dress comes in a few other colors like white, green, black, and blue. This pink floral shade is shoppable in sizes 00-24 for $178!
