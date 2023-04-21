Peep Michelle Yeoh, Quinta Brunson, Diane Keaton + Aubrey Plaza For J.Crew’s Latest Campaign
Fashion retailer J.Crew is celebrating 40 years in the biz, and to celebrate, they’ve crafted a stunning campaign that enlists quite a few of our queens: Michelle Yeoh, Quinta Brunson, Diane Keaton, and Aubrey Plaza. The brand launched in 1983, and is most recognizable for minimal, yet elegant styles. This signature look is reflected gracefully in the latest celeb-infused campaign – take a look below!
Quinta Brunson
Image via J. Crew
Quinta Brunson, mastermind behind Abbott Elementary, got adorned in a soft, monochromatic outfit to celebrate with J.Crew. Her shell-white top flaunts big sequins, while the silk skirt on the bottom smooths and evens the look out.
Diane Keaton
Image via J. Crew
Diane Keaton is seen rocking her signature menswear-inspired style in this campaign. The iconic actress is beaming in a khaki brown get-up, featuring a structured suit with brown loafers and a hat to show off J.Crew's accessory styles.
Michelle Yeoh
Image via J. Crew
For the campaign, Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh was fitted in a striped sequin jacket alongside a pair of classic denim jeans. She embraced a carefree look, saying 'no' to heeled shoes and rocked some loose, beachy curls.
Aubrey Plaza
Image via J. Crew
Aubrey Plaza's look for the 40th anniversary campaign brings a pop of color in, as she dons a sparkling green mini skirt paired with a neutral top and basic heeled sandals. Her pushed back hairstyle accompanies a large pair of gold earrings for added elegance.
Behind The Scenes Of J.Crew's 40th Year Campaign
We love how diverse this photoshoot is across age, race, and beyond! Not only is J. Crew celebrating the brand — they're celebrating the vast world of womanhood while they're at it!
Sign up for our newsletter for more style news!
Header photo courtesy of J.Crew